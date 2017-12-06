25 Holiday Jokes That Will Make Your Kids Belly-Laugh Like Santa

Kids are natural-born comedians, so it's always hilarious when they test out their new material at home. Chances are you're biased when it comes to your own kid, but you have to admit . . . they're pretty darn funny, even if their stand-up routine sometimes leaves you scratching your head. So why not help your aspiring Kevin Hart or Amy Schumer nab the title of Class Clown this Winter? Next time your mini-me makes you LOL at breakfast, return the favor with one of these holiday-themed riddles. Not only will you share a good laugh together; you'll also help them give joy to the world (and you).



