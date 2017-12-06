 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
25 Holiday Jokes That Will Make Your Kids Belly-Laugh Like Santa
Holiday For Kids
Straight From the North Pole: 50 Places to Put Your Elf on the Shelf
Gift Guide
18 Insanely Cool Gifts From the Most Underrated Retailer — Uncommon Goods
Humor
34 Elf on the Shelf Ideas That Will Make You and the Kids LOL

Holiday Jokes For Kids

25 Holiday Jokes That Will Make Your Kids Belly-Laugh Like Santa

Kids are natural-born comedians, so it's always hilarious when they test out their new material at home. Chances are you're biased when it comes to your own kid, but you have to admit . . . they're pretty darn funny, even if their stand-up routine sometimes leaves you scratching your head. So why not help your aspiring Kevin Hart or Amy Schumer nab the title of Class Clown this Winter? Next time your mini-me makes you LOL at breakfast, return the favor with one of these holiday-themed riddles. Not only will you share a good laugh together; you'll also help them give joy to the world (and you).

Related
These 21 Epic Dad Jokes Are Actually the Best
  1. "What do Santa's elves learn at school?" Answer: "The Elfabet."
  2. "What do Santa's elves drive?" Answer: "Minivans."
  3. "What does Santa like to do in the garden?" Answer: "Hoe, hoe, hoe!"
  4. "What do Santa's elves drink?" Answer: "Minnesoda."
  5. "What is Claustrophobia?" Answer: "The fear of Santa Claus."
  6. "What breakfast cereal does Frosty the Snowman eat?" Answer: "Snowflakes."
  7. "What do you call a cat sitting on the beach on Christmas Eve?" Answer: "Sandy Claws."
  8. "Where does the snowman hide his money?" Answer: "In the snow bank."
  9. "What kind of cars do elves drive?" Answer: "Toy-otas."
  10. "Why did the Christmas tree go to the barber?" Answer: "It needed to be trimmed."
  11. "What kind of motorcycle does Santa ride?" Answer: "A Holly Davidson."
  12. "What do you call a bankrupt Santa?" Answer: "Saint Nickel-less."
  13. "What do you get when you cross a Christmas tree with an apple?" Answer: "A pineapple!"
  14. "What is a parent's favorite Christmas carol?" Answer: "Silent Night."
  15. "What do you get from a cow at the North Pole?" Answer: "Ice cream."
  16. "Why do mummies like the holidays?" Answer: "Because of all the wrapping!"
  17. "Why don't aliens celebrate Christmas?" Answer: "Because they don't want to give away their presence."
  18. "When does New Year's Day come before Christmas Day?" Answer: "Every year!"
  19. "Why does everybody like Frosty the Snowman?" Answer: "Because he is so cool!"
  20. "Which reindeer likes to clean?" Answer: "Comet."
  21. "Why was the little boy so cold on Christmas morning?" Answer: "Because it was Decembrrrrr!"
  22. "What do you get if you mix a vampire with a snowman?" Answer: "Frostbite!"
  23. "What does Mrs. Claus say when there are clouds in the sky?" Answer: "It looks like rain, deer."
  24. "What do snowmen take when the sun gets too hot?" Answer: "A chill pill."
  25. "Why didn't Rudolph get a good report card?" Answer: "Because he went down in History."
Image Source: Short & Sweet Photography
Join the conversation
Little KidsParentingKidsChristmasKid HumorHoliday
Holiday Food
17 of the Most Delicious Holiday Desserts You'll Eat This Year
by Emilia Benton
When Do Babies Start Smiling?
Babies
This Is When Babies Start Smiling on Purpose While Feeling Pure, Innocent Happiness
by Jessica Ayers
Walmart's Hot Toy List For 2017
Parenting
Brace Yourself: Walmart Just Released Its Hottest Toy List For the 2017 Holiday Season
by Murphy Moroney
How to Holiday Shop With Kids
Little Kids
10 Tips to Help You Survive Holiday Shopping With the Kids
by Katharine Stahl
Mom's Elf on the Shelf Retirement Letter
Little Kids
Mom "Retires" Family's Elf on the Shelf With a Genius Letter That's Actually Supersweet
by Alessia Santoro
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds