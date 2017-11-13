Amy Schumer Has a Handsome New Boyfriend in Her Life

Love is in the air for Amy Schumer! According to Us Weekly, the comedian is dating Chef Chris Fischer. The couple was spotted enjoying a romantic dinner date at Café Altro Paradiso in NYC on Nov. 7, and as it turns out, his sister is Amy's personal assistant — perhaps that's how they met? While Amy has yet to publicly confirm her new romance, she previously dated furniture designer Ben Hanisch, though they called it quits in May 2017 after nearly two years of dating.