 Skip Nav
Parenting
7 Things Your Kids Will Remember About You When They're Grown Up
Gift Guide
These Are the Top 100 Toys on Amazon This Holiday Season
Millennials
Instagram Turned Barbie Into a Millennial Mom — and the Posts Are Spot-On

How to Clean White Sneakers

You Won't Believe These Are Even the Same White Sneakers Thanks to This Cleaning Hack

Image Source: Unsplash / Haley Phelps

Sometimes when I buy white sneakers, I consider getting two pairs at the same time because I envision what those pristine shoes will soon look like after a few wears. Sparkling white turns to a weird grayish brown in no time, and try as I might, my attempts at cleaning them have never done the trick.

Related
How to Remove Sweat Stains From White Shirts

Twitter user sarahtraceyy may have just solved the problems of every white-shoe-lover with a simple cleaning hack that's a game changer.

She shared a before-and-after photo of her Converses, and it's hard to believe they are even the same pair of shoes. After being showered with a Twitter storm of questions, she shared her secrets with the world.

Sounds easy enough! She advises you to first rinse the sneakers, then mix one part baking soda and one and a half parts regular laundry detergent together, and simply scrub the shoes with a toothbrush. After letting them sit, she then rinsed her shoes in water and put them in the washer. She finished off the DIY by putting baby powder on the sneakers and letting them dry. Keep in mind these are specifically white cloth sneakers, so the DIY would need to be tweaked for something like white leather shoes.

Try out this cleaning trick on your white shoes, and make them look like new!

Join the conversation
Smart LivingLife HacksCleaningDIY
Thanksgiving
These DIY Turkey Place Card Holders Give You a Reason to Drink More Wine
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Natural Weed Killer
DIY
3-Ingredient Natural Weed Killer That Really Works
by Kelly Ladd
Cool Upcycling Projects
Budget Tips
200+ Upcycling Ideas That Will Blow Your Mind
by Tara Block
Literary Halloween Costumes
DIY
22 Literary Costumes For Hardcore Book-Lovers
by Hilary White
Best DIY Gifts
Gift Guide
100+ of the Best DIY Gifts Ever
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds