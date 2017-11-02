You Won't Believe These Are Even the Same White Sneakers Thanks to This Cleaning Hack

Sometimes when I buy white sneakers, I consider getting two pairs at the same time because I envision what those pristine shoes will soon look like after a few wears. Sparkling white turns to a weird grayish brown in no time, and try as I might, my attempts at cleaning them have never done the trick.



Twitter user sarahtraceyy may have just solved the problems of every white-shoe-lover with a simple cleaning hack that's a game changer.

I am a miracle worker pic.twitter.com/BeivqBtdrv — halloween queen (@sarahtraceyy) October 15, 2017

She shared a before-and-after photo of her Converses, and it's hard to believe they are even the same pair of shoes. After being showered with a Twitter storm of questions, she shared her secrets with the world.

ok rinse shoes, mix 1:1.5 of baking soda & detergent, scrub w toothbrush, let it sit for a while, rinse, put in washer, baby powder/dry🌞 https://t.co/D5Skp5ha3x — halloween queen (@sarahtraceyy) October 15, 2017

Sounds easy enough! She advises you to first rinse the sneakers, then mix one part baking soda and one and a half parts regular laundry detergent together, and simply scrub the shoes with a toothbrush. After letting them sit, she then rinsed her shoes in water and put them in the washer. She finished off the DIY by putting baby powder on the sneakers and letting them dry. Keep in mind these are specifically white cloth sneakers, so the DIY would need to be tweaked for something like white leather shoes.

Try out this cleaning trick on your white shoes, and make them look like new!