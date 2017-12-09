The Ultimate Guide to Doing Disney Over Christmas

Every day at Disney has the potential to be the most special day of the year, but Christmas Day at Disney definitely takes the cake. While you'll need to mentally prep yourself for the crowded craziness (as this is actually one of the busiest times of year to go), the magic of Disney combined with the magic of Christmas will make this vacation one you and your kiddos will never forget.

Read through for tips, tricks, event information, and more to plan your holiday Disney vacation.