The Ultimate Guide to Doing Disney Over Christmas

Every day at Disney has the potential to be the most special day of the year, but Christmas Day at Disney definitely takes the cake. While you'll need to mentally prep yourself for the crowded craziness (as this is actually one of the busiest times of year to go), the magic of Disney combined with the magic of Christmas will make this vacation one you and your kiddos will never forget.

Read through for tips, tricks, event information, and more to plan your holiday Disney vacation.

Plan the events you want to go to early.
Don't miss any of the holiday events!
Buy tickets for shows and events well before you leave for your trip.
Meal reservations, too!
Don’t park hop on Christmas Day.
Navigate Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party like an expert.
If you're not attached to the parades, or you've already seen them, use that time for rides!
And if you're not attached to each other, use the single rider lanes for rides!
Be on an opposite schedule as everyone else.
Bring your snacks/lunch with you.
Check out all of the holiday offerings at Disney Springs to avoid the parks on the busiest days.
The extra few bucks to stay in a resort hotel may be worth it this time of year.
If you're not staying in a resort, visit them anyway!
Don't forget about the magic of the holidays.
