7 Reasons to Be Obsessed With Chalky Paint

If you're a big DIY fan or love new and creative tools for creating unique spaces, you're going to love chalky paint. This still relatively unknown decorative paint is a DIYer's dream with its ease of use, gorgeous appearance, and incredible versatility. While many companies have attempted to create chalky paints, the original is Chalk Paint® Decorative Paint by Annie Sloan. She developed it in 1990, and the collection is still going strong, just announcing its newest color, "Lem Lem," in collaboration with Oxfam. Ahead, we chat with Annie to find out just what makes Chalk Paint® so easy to use and why so many people are beginning to turn to chalky paints for use in their own homes, both inside and out.