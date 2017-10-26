 Skip Nav
Parenting
Why You Should Think Twice Before Judging "Big Kids" Trick-or-Treating
Food and Activities
37 Scarily Cute Halloween Sweets
Kid Shopping
21 Baby Registry Items You Can't Live Without — All on Amazon and Under $200
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
7 Reasons to Be Obsessed With Chalky Paint

If you're a big DIY fan or love new and creative tools for creating unique spaces, you're going to love chalky paint. This still relatively unknown decorative paint is a DIYer's dream with its ease of use, gorgeous appearance, and incredible versatility. While many companies have attempted to create chalky paints, the original is Chalk Paint® Decorative Paint by Annie Sloan. She developed it in 1990, and the collection is still going strong, just announcing its newest color, "Lem Lem," in collaboration with Oxfam. Ahead, we chat with Annie to find out just what makes Chalk Paint® so easy to use and why so many people are beginning to turn to chalky paints for use in their own homes, both inside and out.

Related
1 Affordable Product Made This Jaw-Dropping DIY Kitchen Makeover Possible
Sherwin-Williams's Color of 2018 Is Opulent and Mysterious — and That's How We Like It
You Don't Have to Prep Your Surface
It's Affordable
It Allows For Creativity
It's Quick to Dry
It's Easy to Use
It Can Be Used Anywhere
It's Great For All Decorating Styles
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Paint
Digital Life
Facebook Just Added 7 Secret Easter Eggs — Here's How You Can Trigger Them Right Now
by Chelsea Hassler
What Not to Post on Facebook
Tech Tips
6 Things You Should Never Post on Facebook
by Lisette Mejia
How to Sell on Facebook Marketplace
Facebook
Facebook Shares 6 Insider Tips For Selling Items on Its New Marketplace
by Maggie Winterfeldt
If Toddlers Had Facebook
Humor
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
Things Millennials Do
Humor
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds