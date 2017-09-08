 Skip Nav
7 Books to Help Your Child Understand Natural Disasters

When Hurricane Harvey hit two weeks ago, I had no time to prepare my children for the onslaught of information they were going to receive about levees breaching and bayous cresting or the impending floods about to drown Houston. Even as we went through over twenty tornado warnings where we had to seek shelter repeatedly, the kids really couldn't grasp how we had gone from being worried about a hurricane to worrying about evacuating from the floods to suddenly taking shelter in the coat closet at two o'clock in the morning.

Now as we're dealing with the aftermath, there's suddenly news of Hurricane Irma and an earthquake in Mexico. It made me realize that this was a great time to find good books to read with my kiddos that would help them make sense of the news they're being exposed to. Ahead, seven books I found to be incredibly useful at a time like this.

Flood
Rani in Search of a Rainbow
The Magic School Bus: Inside a Hurricane
Life as We Knew It
I Wonder Why Volcanoes Blow Their Tops and Other Questions About Natural Disasters
National Geographic Kids: Weather
A Terrible Thing Happened
