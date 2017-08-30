 Skip Nav
Humor
7 Misconceptions About Nannying You Should Never Say Out Loud
Parenting
These Father-Daughter Illustrations Are Sweet Enough to Make a Grown Man Cry
Little Kids
The Major Signs (by Age!) That Your Kid Is Becoming a Brat
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
13 Hacks to Make a Mama's Morning Run Smoothly

As soon as you have kids you realize that though everything changes in the blink of an eye, mornings become increasingly difficult as you raise your babes. Say goodbye to your alarm and hello to children stomping on your face demanding breakfast, and forget spending time deciding what outfit you're going to wear — you'll leave the house in your robe with your kids only half dressed.

To make crazy mornings run a little bit smoother — and to try to get you to think of the word "routine" without laughing at us — we've rounded-up 13 hacks to make a mama's morning run a bit smoother. We can't control juice spills or sleepy tweens, but we can try to help you avoid a few headaches along the way.

Invest in a coffee maker with a timer.
Have your child pick outfits on Sundays to save time in the morning.
Let your kids create a playlist.
Make breakfast cups.
Pack lunches the night before.
Hold them responsible for their snacks.
Get dressed after breakfast.
Keep them on track.
Create a space for each child’s school belongings, so they can grab everything before going out the door.
Opt for velcro shoes.
If you’re a phone person, get an organization app.
After dinner, set the table for breakfast.
Make it a race.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Kitchen HacksFood HacksLife HacksOrganizationBack To School
Join The Conversation
Back to School
8 Tips For Combatting Lice
by Rebecca Gruber
Small Space Organization Tips
Small Space Living
Gwyneth's Favorite Home Organizer Gave Us Tips You Can Execute With 1 Trip to Target
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Quick and Easy After-School Snacks
Food and Activities
15 Quick and Easy After-School Snacks
by Alessia Santoro
Organizing Tips From a Professional
Organization
5 Lifesaving Habits of a Real-Life Professional Organizer
by Abby Löfberg
Kitchen Sink Organization
Kitchens
15 Genius Kitchen Sink Organization Accessories You Need ASAP
by Adrienne Holland
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds