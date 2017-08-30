13 Hacks to Make a Mama's Morning Run Smoothly

As soon as you have kids you realize that though everything changes in the blink of an eye, mornings become increasingly difficult as you raise your babes. Say goodbye to your alarm and hello to children stomping on your face demanding breakfast, and forget spending time deciding what outfit you're going to wear — you'll leave the house in your robe with your kids only half dressed.

To make crazy mornings run a little bit smoother — and to try to get you to think of the word "routine" without laughing at us — we've rounded-up 13 hacks to make a mama's morning run a bit smoother. We can't control juice spills or sleepy tweens, but we can try to help you avoid a few headaches along the way.