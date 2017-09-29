The 25 Most Popular Girl Names of 2017

The results aren't quite in just yet for the most popular baby names of 2017, as the Social Security Administration uses data from the entire year, but it's been made clear thanks to increases in popularity stats and searches on popular baby name database sites which monikers will be sitting in the top slots of the list by the end of this year.

Ahead, the most popular names for girls in 2017 that every parent who loves mainstream monikers will have a hard time deciding among for their next little babe (and don't forget to check out the most popular boy names of the year as well).