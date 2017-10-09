 Skip Nav
Apparently Apple's Going to Drop the Breastfeeding Mom Emoji Any Day Now

Update: Apple representatives announced on Oct. 6 that the eagerly awaited breastfeeding mom emoji will be available this week when the new iOS 11.1 software for iPhone and iPad is released. The specific date and time are still unknown.

Original post: After much anticipation and an official request made to Unicode by Rachel Lee, a badass nurse, back in 2016, you can finally text your friends about everything breastfeeding via emoji. That's right: a breastfeeding emoji is officially coming to your Apple devices later this year, and the final image was just released today!

While the discussion over whether or not breastfeeding in public is appropriate continues to spark debate, this new emoji should be considered a win for all moms who find themselves in need for the perfect graphic to represent their intimate feeding time with their little ones.

The emoji features a baby breastfeeding in "cradle hold," which according to Lee's proposal is the "the most popular method of holding a baby when breastfeeding." Other emoji coming this year: the hijab emoji, a hedgehog, and a giraffe (perhaps inspired by the viral hit April).

Image Source: Emojipedia
Latest Moms
