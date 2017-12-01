6 Times Mila Kunis Deserved a Mother of the Year Award in 2017

Mila Kunis has been everywhere this year between her new movie A Bad Moms Christmas and her work as the spokesperson for Jim Beam, which is especially impressive since she has two adorable kiddos, Wyatt, 3, and Dimitri, 1, at home. But despite all the success Mila has had career-wise in 2017, she's been an even bigger influence in the parenting sector; from gushing over her children's father, Ashton Kutcher, to explaining why she's not springing for Christmas gifts this year, Mila delivered big time. Scroll through for her best parenting moments in 2017.



9 Times Pink Absolutely Crushed Motherhood in 2017 Related