A Pregnant Guide to Starbucks and Caffeine Intake

While some women feel more energetic during pregnancy, some (read: many) women may still need that little boost from their daily cup of joe — or maybe coffee is a luxury in their daily routine that they're not willing to give up just because of their pregnancy. Consuming caffeine while pregnant isn't completely off-limits, but it is recommended that you consume less than 200 milligrams of caffeine per day — and yes, decaf does include a few milligrams — while a tiny human is sharing your body with you.

So what does this mean for your vanilla latte obsession? Check out our handy guide ahead to find out how to keep filling the blank space on that Starbucks cup with your name throughout your pregnancy.