9 Nonnegotiable Rules of Visiting a Newborn

Newborns are delicate creatures. Their moms even more so. Visiting the pair, no matter how closely related or emotionally tight you are with the new mom, requires sensitivity, planning, and adherence to a specific set of rules. This is not the time to show up unannounced, apologize for your coughing toddler, and request a cup of coffee. If you want to maintain your friendship or family bond — and ever be invited back again — follow these guidelines.

And if you're a new mom wondering worried about your loved ones' historic lack of boundaries, send them this list today!