Treat the Kids to These Caffeine-Free Holiday Drinks From Starbucks

Nothing says the holidays like going on a Starbucks run to get all the warm and festive drinks your heart desires (in those holiday cups, no less), but do your kids ever feel left out? If they want to be just like you, they probably try to reach for the coffee sometimes, and with Starbucks' kid-friendly holiday drink options, they can! Starbucks always has tasty, caffeine-free drinks for kids, but during the holidays, the options get even more delicious. Whether your little ones like seasonal flavors like eggnog and gingerbread or they prefer to stick to the basics like vanilla and apple juice, the coffee chain has beverages that will have them grinning with holiday cheer.