 Skip Nav
Baby Showers
Pop Star! 25 Adorable Baby Shower Cake Pops
Parenting
7 Signs You're Overparenting
Family Life
20 Must-Have Classic Children's Books — and When to Introduce Them
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
30 Sweet and Savory Pumpkin Recipes the Whole Family Will Love

Pumpkin is popping up everywhere these days — lattes, doughnuts, and more! But you don't have to head to Starbucks or Dunkin' Donuts to taste the sweet gourd. We've found main dishes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and delicious desserts loaded with real pumpkin, an ingredient you can feel great about feeding your kids. Along with having a naturally sweet flavor, pumpkin is packed with antioxidants, vitamins C and A, and protein. Toss together a creamy pasta dish or savory soup or bake a batch of pumpkin cookies that will have your family clamoring for more.

Pumpkin Dessert (or Breakfast) Squares
Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Brownies
Harvest Pumpkin Soup
Spiced Sugar Pumpkin Doughnuts
Pumpkin Ice Cream
Cream Cheese Frosted Pumpkin Bars
Pumpkin Buttermilk Pancakes
Brown Butter Pumpkin Cupcakes
Easy Pumpkin Brownies
Pumpkin and Spinach Smoothies
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Bars
Pumpkin Cinnamon Chip Cookies
Pumpkin Praline Soft Pretzels
Baked Pumpkin Ravioli
Pumpkin Parmesan Pasta
Maple-Glazed Pumpkin Cookies
Pumpkin Ice Cream Sandwiches
Oatmeal Pumpkin Spice Bread
Pumpkin Twinkies With Cream Cheese Marshmallow Filling
Gluten-Free Pumpkin Cupcakes
Pumpkin Spice Minimuffins
Pumpkin Spice Brownie Bites
Cream Cheese Rippled Pumpkin Bread
Skinny Pumpkin Cream Cheese Bread
Pumpkin Gingerbread Waffles
Cinnamon-Sugar Roasted Pumpkin Seeds
No Bake Mini Pumpkin Cheesecakes
Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake
Soft Glazed Pumpkin Sugar Cookies
Pumpkin Donut Muffins
30 Sweet and Savory Pumpkin Recipes the Whole Family Will Love
0
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Food And ActivitiesKid-Friendly RecipesKid FoodThanksgivingFall
Join The Conversation
DinaCrowell DinaCrowell 3 years
Thanks for featuring my Pumpkin Buttermilk Pancakes! <3 Buttercream Bakehouse
Healthy Recipes
Got a Big, Indulgent Dinner Planned? Here's What to Eat For Breakfast
by Dominique Astorino
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Bar Cookies
baking
Pumpkin Bars Are Like Cake With the Frosting Already Swirled In
by Nicole Perry
Creative First Birthday Party Ideas
Food and Activities
It's Party Time! 57 Creative First Birthday Party Ideas
by Katharine Stahl
Brownies For Kids
Food and Activities
20 Decadent Brownie Recipes Your Kids Will Eat by the Pan
by Alessia Santoro
How to Make Kids Playrooms More Creative
Food and Activities
Let These Before-and-After Playroom Photos Inspire You to Transform Your Space
by Kate Schweitzer
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds