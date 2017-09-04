30 Sweet and Savory Pumpkin Recipes the Whole Family Will Love

Pumpkin is popping up everywhere these days — lattes, doughnuts, and more! But you don't have to head to Starbucks or Dunkin' Donuts to taste the sweet gourd. We've found main dishes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and delicious desserts loaded with real pumpkin, an ingredient you can feel great about feeding your kids. Along with having a naturally sweet flavor, pumpkin is packed with antioxidants, vitamins C and A, and protein. Toss together a creamy pasta dish or savory soup or bake a batch of pumpkin cookies that will have your family clamoring for more.