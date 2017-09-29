Oatmeal Pumpkin Spice Bread Recipe
Spice Up Breakfast With This Oatmeal Pumpkin Bread
Bye-bye, bikinis, and hello, cuddly sweaters! Pumpkin bread has been a longtime favorite for Fall baking, and this recipe is made healthy by using the goodness of oats, which adds a nutritious punch of fiber and an interesting, chewy texture, making this pumpkin bread slightly denser and more filling than the usual loaf.
Use boxed pumpkin or a canned brand like Farmer's Market that has a BPA-free lining, or you can always bake up your own pumpkin and puree it yourself.
Toast a slice of this oatmeal pumpkin spice bread and spread on some organic nut butter for a satisfying breakfast. It's even sweet enough to enjoy as an after-dinner treat. Holy mother of pumpkin, this recipe is a keeper; everyone will be asking for it!
Oatmeal Pumpkin Spice Bread
Adapted from Paula Deen's Pumpkin Bread recipe
Ingredients
- 15 ounces puréed pumpkin
- 4 eggs
- 2/3 cup canola oil
- 1/3 cup organic unsweetened applesauce
- 2/3 cup water
- 2 1/3 cups whole wheat flour
- 1 cup organic rolled oats (save 1 teaspoon for sprinkling on top)
- 1 2/3 cups sugar
- 2 teaspoons baking soda
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon nutmeg
- 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350°F.
- Lightly apply cooking spray to two loaf pans.
- Place the pumpkin, eggs, oil, applesauce, and water in a large mixing bowl. Blend it together using a hand mixer until creamy.
- Mix the flour, oats, sugar, baking soda, and spices in a smaller mixing bowl.
- Add the dry ingredients into the wet, and using a spoon, mix thoroughly until smooth. Pour half the batter into each greased pan. Sprinkle the tops with rolled oats.
- Bake for 45 to 60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out dry. Allow to cool in the pans before removing.
Information
- Category
- Breads, Desserts, Cake
- Yield
- 2 loaves, 16 servings
- Cook Time
- 1 hour
Nutrition
- Calories per serving
- 248
Here's the nutritional info for one slice of bread.
Well, I wouldn't use canola oil, but yeah, I prefer oil over sugar too.
Looks really, really good! Starting to get in baking mode again after a summer away from the kitchen.
http://pernillabredolt.com
Healthier than Paula Deen's original recipe, which calls for 3 cups of sugar and a full cup of oil, and lacks the fiber from the oats.
I just made this recipe as muffins. Each muffin is 1/4 cup batter and worked out to exactly 24 muffins, 159 calories each. The only replacements I made were 2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice instead of cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg and using veg oil instead of canola (as it's what I had on hand). Thank you for this recipe!