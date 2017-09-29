Spice Up Breakfast With This Oatmeal Pumpkin Bread

Bye-bye, bikinis, and hello, cuddly sweaters! Pumpkin bread has been a longtime favorite for Fall baking, and this recipe is made healthy by using the goodness of oats, which adds a nutritious punch of fiber and an interesting, chewy texture, making this pumpkin bread slightly denser and more filling than the usual loaf.

Use boxed pumpkin or a canned brand like Farmer's Market that has a BPA-free lining, or you can always bake up your own pumpkin and puree it yourself.

Toast a slice of this oatmeal pumpkin spice bread and spread on some organic nut butter for a satisfying breakfast. It's even sweet enough to enjoy as an after-dinner treat. Holy mother of pumpkin, this recipe is a keeper; everyone will be asking for it!

Oatmeal Pumpkin Spice Bread Adapted from Paula Deen's Pumpkin Bread recipe Ingredients 15 ounces puréed pumpkin 4 eggs 2/3 cup canola oil 1/3 cup organic unsweetened applesauce 2/3 cup water 2 1/3 cups whole wheat flour 1 cup organic rolled oats (save 1 teaspoon for sprinkling on top) 1 2/3 cups sugar 2 teaspoons baking soda 1 teaspoon cinnamon 1 teaspoon nutmeg 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves Directions Preheat the oven to 350°F. Lightly apply cooking spray to two loaf pans. Place the pumpkin, eggs, oil, applesauce, and water in a large mixing bowl. Blend it together using a hand mixer until creamy. Mix the flour, oats, sugar, baking soda, and spices in a smaller mixing bowl. Add the dry ingredients into the wet, and using a spoon, mix thoroughly until smooth. Pour half the batter into each greased pan. Sprinkle the tops with rolled oats. Bake for 45 to 60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out dry. Allow to cool in the pans before removing. Information Category Breads, Desserts, Cake Yield 2 loaves, 16 servings Cook Time 1 hour Nutrition Calories per serving 248

Here's the nutritional info for one slice of bread.