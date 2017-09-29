Spice Up Breakfast With This Oatmeal Pumpkin Bread

 Skip Nav
Bye-bye, bikinis, and hello, cuddly sweaters! Pumpkin bread has been a longtime favorite for Fall baking, and this recipe is made healthy by using the goodness of oats, which adds a nutritious punch of fiber and an interesting, chewy texture, making this pumpkin bread slightly denser and more filling than the usual loaf.

Use boxed pumpkin or a canned brand like Farmer's Market that has a BPA-free lining, or you can always bake up your own pumpkin and puree it yourself.

Toast a slice of this oatmeal pumpkin spice bread and spread on some organic nut butter for a satisfying breakfast. It's even sweet enough to enjoy as an after-dinner treat. Holy mother of pumpkin, this recipe is a keeper; everyone will be asking for it!

Oatmeal Pumpkin Spice Bread

Oatmeal Pumpkin Spice Bread

Ingredients

  1. 15 ounces puréed pumpkin
  2. 4 eggs
  3. 2/3 cup canola oil
  4. 1/3 cup organic unsweetened applesauce
  5. 2/3 cup water
  6. 2 1/3 cups whole wheat flour
  7. 1 cup organic rolled oats (save 1 teaspoon for sprinkling on top)
  8. 1 2/3 cups sugar
  9. 2 teaspoons baking soda
  10. 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  11. 1 teaspoon nutmeg
  12. 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.
  2. Lightly apply cooking spray to two loaf pans.
  3. Place the pumpkin, eggs, oil, applesauce, and water in a large mixing bowl. Blend it together using a hand mixer until creamy.
  4. Mix the flour, oats, sugar, baking soda, and spices in a smaller mixing bowl.
  5. Add the dry ingredients into the wet, and using a spoon, mix thoroughly until smooth. Pour half the batter into each greased pan. Sprinkle the tops with rolled oats.
  6. Bake for 45 to 60 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out dry. Allow to cool in the pans before removing.

Information

Category
Breads, Desserts, Cake
Yield
2 loaves, 16 servings
Cook Time
1 hour

Nutrition

Calories per serving
248

Here's the nutritional info for one slice of bread.


Source: Calorie Count
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
StephanieHellmer StephanieHellmer 3 years

Well, I wouldn't use canola oil, but yeah, I prefer oil over sugar too.

pernillabredolt pernillabredolt 3 years

Looks really, really good! Starting to get in baking mode again after a summer away from the kitchen.

http://pernillabredolt.com

StephanieHellmer StephanieHellmer 3 years

Healthier than Paula Deen's original recipe, which calls for 3 cups of sugar and a full cup of oil, and lacks the fiber from the oats.

hbowman9704 hbowman9704 3 years

I just made this recipe as muffins. Each muffin is 1/4 cup batter and worked out to exactly 24 muffins, 159 calories each. The only replacements I made were 2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice instead of cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg and using veg oil instead of canola (as it's what I had on hand). Thank you for this recipe!

wcaprar wcaprar 4 years
This was really good stuff! I actually upped the recipe because I had a bigger can of pumpkin puree. I also used less of the oil and water and finished off that can of pumpkin puree and used more applesauce. You are so right about the dessert part, they aren't sweet in a sugary sort of way, but they are just SO good! Thanks!
kelcey1 kelcey1 5 years
Thanks for the heads up on the Fig Foods pumpkin puree. I'll definately keep an eye out for that. This recipe looks yummy, but a bit on the high calorie side. I think I would substitute half of the oil with yogurt, half of the whole eggs with egg whites, and some or most of the sugar with a combination of "MoreFiber" (a fiber and stevia blend) and "Just Like Sugar for Baking" which is made from chicory root and does not spike insulin and is super low calorie and chemical free. I have used both these products in baked goods with wonderful results.
