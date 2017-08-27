100 Baby Names You've Never Heard of but Are Going to Want to Use

Every baby is special and unique, but the list of the country's most popular names — Sophia, Emma, Jackson, and Aiden, to name a few — reveal that many babies are crawling around sporting the same name. We looked further into the United States Social Security Administration's (long) list of popular baby names and picked out the most unique of the bunch for you to consider for your one-of-a-kind baby.

Read through for 100 unusual baby names you've never heard of, but are definitely going to want to put to use!

Boys



Agustin Anders Arian Arlo Benton Bodhi Braylin Brecken Bridger Broderick Brysen Camilo Cayson Coen Corban Cortez Crew Damari Dangelo Davon Elian Eliseo Enoch Ethen Flynn Gaige Gibson Haiden Ignacio Jabari Jakobe Jaylon Joziah Kael Keon Keyon Kyan Lathan Leighton Malaki Maxton Mustafa Quinten Roderick Thaddeus Turner Vaughn Vihaan Yehuda Zaire

Girls

