100 Baby Names You've Never Heard of but Are Going to Want to Use

Hearing Jennifer Garner Telling Kids to Go the F*ck to Sleep Will Be the Highlight of Your Day
Every baby is special and unique, but the list of the country's most popular names — Sophia, Emma, Jackson, and Aiden, to name a few — reveal that many babies are crawling around sporting the same name. We looked further into the United States Social Security Administration's (long) list of popular baby names and picked out the most unique of the bunch for you to consider for your one-of-a-kind baby.

Read through for 100 unusual baby names you've never heard of, but are definitely going to want to put to use!

Boys

  1. Agustin
  2. Anders
  3. Arian
  4. Arlo
  5. Benton
  6. Bodhi
  7. Braylin
  8. Brecken
  9. Bridger
  10. Broderick
  11. Brysen
  12. Camilo
  13. Cayson
  14. Coen
  15. Corban
  16. Cortez
  17. Crew
  18. Damari
  19. Dangelo
  20. Davon
  21. Elian
  22. Eliseo
  23. Enoch
  24. Ethen
  25. Flynn
  26. Gaige
  27. Gibson
  28. Haiden
  29. Ignacio
  30. Jabari
  31. Jakobe
  32. Jaylon
  33. Joziah
  34. Kael
  35. Keon
  36. Keyon
  37. Kyan
  38. Lathan
  39. Leighton
  40. Malaki
  41. Maxton
  42. Mustafa
  43. Quinten
  44. Roderick
  45. Thaddeus
  46. Turner
  47. Vaughn
  48. Vihaan
  49. Yehuda
  50. Zaire

Girls

  1. Addilyn
  2. Adley
  3. Analia
  4. Armelle
  5. Aviana
  6. Bexley
  7. Brinley
  8. Britta
  9. Bronwyn
  10. Calla
  11. Camari
  12. Darby
  13. Delaney
  14. Dinah
  15. Elora
  16. Ember
  17. Embry
  18. Farren
  19. Gracen
  20. Grecia
  21. Greer
  22. Harlyn
  23. Hartley
  24. Hensley
  25. Ina
  26. Isa
  27. Jaelyn
  28. Kaia
  29. Laken
  30. Larkin
  31. Lilith
  32. Makena
  33. Maren
  34. Merritt
  35. Mireya
  36. Nimah
  37. Oriana
  38. Rhea
  39. Rowen
  40. Royce
  41. Sena
  42. Syden
  43. Thea
  44. Ulani
  45. Uri
  46. Weylyn
  47. Zael
  48. Zariah
  49. Zaylee
  50. Zuri

