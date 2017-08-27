23 Unique Gift Ideas For the Kid Who Has Everything

Shopping for kids can be deceivingly stressful. If you have a little one on your list who pretty much already owns everything they could possibly want, picking out an exciting gift is a difficult task. Instead of risking a movie, doll, or video game that they most likely already own, opt for a unique gift that they'll be thrilled to open. From educational-yet-cool toys that teach them how to code and create 3D artwork to kid-friendly bath bombs with Pokémon surprises, these unusual yet creative gifts will bring them smiles without making you worry whether they've already got it buried in their closet.