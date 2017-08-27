23 Unique Gift Ideas For the Kid Who Has Everything

 Skip Nav
Shopping for kids can be deceivingly stressful. If you have a little one on your list who pretty much already owns everything they could possibly want, picking out an exciting gift is a difficult task. Instead of risking a movie, doll, or video game that they most likely already own, opt for a unique gift that they'll be thrilled to open. From educational-yet-cool toys that teach them how to code and create 3D artwork to kid-friendly bath bombs with Pokémon surprises, these unusual yet creative gifts will bring them smiles without making you worry whether they've already got it buried in their closet.

Mini Doll Carrier
$30
from lillebaby.com
Buy Now
Target Games & Puzzles
Osmo Coding Game
$49.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Games & Puzzles
Kids Bath Bombs With Pokémon Surprises
$6
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Tinkering Labs Electric Motors Catalyst Kit
$45
from tinkeringlabs.com
Buy Now
Kohl's Home & Living
IDO3D Fifteen Project Butterflies and Fairies 3D Printing Kit
$32
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Home & Living
UncommonGoods Educational Toys
Financial Learning Ledger for Kids
$19.95
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Educational Toys
UncommonGoods Games & Puzzles
Family Builders Block Set
$49.95
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Games & Puzzles
Find Me! Personalized Seek-and-Find Book
$35
from iseeme.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Kids' Clothes
Mini Unicorn 3D Model Kit
$10
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Kids' Clothes
Mermaid Tail Blanket
$20
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Magnetic Stick N Stack Magnetic Tiles Kit
$65
from amazon.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Kids' Clothes
Monster Hand Tattoo Sets
$12
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Kids' Clothes
Emoji 9-in-1 Art Kit
$99
from color.works
Buy Now
Fisher-Price
Think & Learn Code-a-pillar Toy
$49
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Fisher-Price Early Learning Toys
UncommonGoods Journals & Planners
Scratch Travel Journal
$25
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Journals & Planners
UncommonGoods Clothes and Shoes
Taco Booties
$25
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Clothes and Shoes
UncommonGoods Kids Bedding
Super Hero Boy Blanket
$80
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Kids Bedding
UncommonGoods Games & Puzzles
Kid's Responsibility Board
$20
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Games & Puzzles
UncommonGoods Cups & Mugs
The Mug with a Hoop
$24
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Cups & Mugs
UncommonGoods Soft & Plush Toys
Worry Eating Plush Pals
$23
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Soft & Plush Toys
UncommonGoods Kids' Clothes
Color the Earth Kit
$20
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Kids' Clothes
UncommonGoods Clothes and Shoes
Luxe Lion Coat
$170
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Clothes and Shoes
Playmobil
Large City Zoo Playset - 6634
$59
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Playmobil Action & Toy Figures
