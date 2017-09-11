 Skip Nav
Family Life
To the Mom Staying in the Unhappy Marriage For Her Kids
Babies
This Video of a Baby Meeting His Dad's Twin Brother Has 22 Million Views For Good Reason
Food and Activities
These 16 Time-Saving Weeknight Dinner Hacks Will Blow Your Mind
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
So You Don't Like Your Kid's Friends . . . Now What?

No matter how poorly one of your kid's friends acts, it's pretty hard to admit when you don't like a child. Although having a problem with your little one's peers is never ideal, chances are you'll run into this issue at least once while your kids are growing up.

Not sure how to handle your negative feelings toward their friends? Dr. Kirsten Cullen Sharma, a clinical psychologist and neuropsychologist based in New York, gave POPSUGAR four helpful tips for navigating this complicated scenario.



Ask Yourself Why You Don't Like Their Friend
Be a Good Role Model For Your Child
Stop Bad Behavior Without Directly Discipling Someone Else's Child
Talk to Parents About Their Kid's Behavior
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Parenting InterviewLittle Kid BehaviorLittle KidsBehaviorDisciplineParenting
Join The Conversation
Parenting
by Murphy Moroney
Benefits of Plastic Toys
Little Kids
by Laurel Elis Niedospial
Postpartum Depression Support
Babies
How to Support a Friend Dealing With Postpartum Depression
by Katharine Stahl
Baby Products You Don't Need
Kid Shopping
12 Baby Products You Will Never Actually Need
by Kate Schweitzer
Neighbor Complains Baby Is Crying Too Much
Babies
If Your Neighbor Complained About Your Crying Baby, Would You Do THIS?!
by Kate Schweitzer
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds