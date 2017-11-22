Where to Get the Cheapest Apple Products This Black Friday

Despite Cyber Monday stealing Black Friday's thunder, there are still deals to be had on Black Friday, especially if you're in the market for an Apple gadget. The tech giant rarely discounts their products, so the late-night shopping extravaganza will definitely be worth it. You can find their products on sale at the locations listed ahead. Happy hunting!

Target will be open at 6 p.m. local time on Thursday, Nov. 23 and will close at midnight. It will reopen Friday, Nov. 24 at 6 a.m.

Target will be giving away $250 gift cards with a purchase of either the iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 plus.

Apple Watch Series 1 Models will be discounted by $70 and be sold at a price of $180.

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro will be on sale for $530, a $120 discount.

Best Buy will open at 5 p.m. local time on Thursday, Nov. 23 and will close at 1 a.m., and will reopen at 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 24.

The iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus will be discounted by $200 with an installment plan from AT&T Verizon or Sprint.

The iPhone 6s will be discounted by $150 with the issue of an installment plan from AT&T, Verizon, or Sprint.

The Apple Watch Series 1 will be sold for $199, a $50 price drop.

The 9.7-inch iPad will be available for $250, an $80 price drop.

The 128GB iPad mini 4 will be discounted by $125 and sold at $275.

Best Buy will be discounting MacBook Pro models by $250.

Walmart will open at 6 p.m. local time on Thursday, Nov. 23.

Shoppers will receive a $300 gift card with the purchase of an Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone X (only valid for AT&T and Verizon users).

The fifth generation 32G Apple iPad is on sale for $249, a $100 price drop.

Kohl's will open at 5 p.m. local time on Thursday, Nov. 23.