Watch 1 Brave Congresswoman Take a Knee on the House Floor in a Powerful Moment of Protest

Texas Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee just made a bold statement in defense of NFL players — and all Americans — who choose to participate in peaceful protest.

Speaking at a special order of the Congressional Black Caucus on Sept. 25, Rep. Jackson Lee responded to Donald Trump's inflammatory comments about NFL players who have taken a knee during the national anthem in protest of police brutality being "sons of b*tches" who should be fired. "There is no basis in the First Amendment that says you cannot kneel on the national anthem or in front of the flag," she said, before continuing on to call out the president's comments as examples of undeniable racism.

Toward the conclusion of her powerful remarks, the congresswoman dropped to one knee on the House floor and made a passionate case for the patriotic purpose of peaceful protest. "I kneel in honor of the First Amendment. I kneel because the flag is a symbol for freedom. I kneel because I am going to stand against racism. I kneel because I will stand with those young men and I'll stand with our soldiers and I'll stand with America because I kneel," she said in her stirring speech.

The moment served as a moving show of solidarity for athletes who choose to use their massive platform to speak out about issues that are important to them as American citizens. But it also served as an crucial reminder to all of us that the right to peaceful protest is a precious one that we all must fight tirelessly to preserve.