 Skip Nav
Politics
The Pope Flawlessly Called Out Trump's Hypocritical Antiabortion Views
US News
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Is 84, Can Probably Do More Push-Ups Than You
Politics
Trevor Noah Obliterates the Argument That Athletes Shouldn't Protest on the Field

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Take a Knee on House Floor

Watch 1 Brave Congresswoman Take a Knee on the House Floor in a Powerful Moment of Protest

Texas Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee just made a bold statement in defense of NFL players — and all Americans — who choose to participate in peaceful protest.

Speaking at a special order of the Congressional Black Caucus on Sept. 25, Rep. Jackson Lee responded to Donald Trump's inflammatory comments about NFL players who have taken a knee during the national anthem in protest of police brutality being "sons of b*tches" who should be fired. "There is no basis in the First Amendment that says you cannot kneel on the national anthem or in front of the flag," she said, before continuing on to call out the president's comments as examples of undeniable racism.

Related
Michael Jordan Doesn't Believe Anyone Who Protests Should Be "Demonized or Ostracized"

Toward the conclusion of her powerful remarks, the congresswoman dropped to one knee on the House floor and made a passionate case for the patriotic purpose of peaceful protest. "I kneel in honor of the First Amendment. I kneel because the flag is a symbol for freedom. I kneel because I am going to stand against racism. I kneel because I will stand with those young men and I'll stand with our soldiers and I'll stand with America because I kneel," she said in her stirring speech.

The moment served as a moving show of solidarity for athletes who choose to use their massive platform to speak out about issues that are important to them as American citizens. But it also served as an crucial reminder to all of us that the right to peaceful protest is a precious one that we all must fight tirelessly to preserve.

Join the conversation
US NewsProtestPoliticsCongressWomenDonald Trump
Join The Conversation
Mean Girls
by Lucy Kenny
Costume Ideas For Women
Women
76 Halloween Costumes For Women That Are Seriously GENIUS
by Macy Cate Williams
Michael Jordan's Statement on Trump Response to Steph Curry
Donald Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Leonardo DiCaprio on Donald Trump Meeting, Climate Change
Politics
by Lisa Peterson
Trevor Noah's Response to the NFL National Anthem Protests
Politics
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds