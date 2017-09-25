 Skip Nav
Politics
This 1 Old Trump Tweet Contradicts Everything He's Now Saying About the NFL
Dogs
The Unbelievably Sad Reason You Can't Pet These Puppies in Chernobyl
Colin Kaepernick
Colin Kaepernick's Mom Had the Best Response to Trump's "Son of a B*tch" Comment

WWII Veteran Takes a Knee in Support of NFL Players

Amid Donald Trump's Feud With the NFL, This WWII Veteran Took a Knee

Following the president's continued attacks on athletes who have been critical of his administration — namely Colin Kaepernick and Stephen Curry — a movement has amassed in support of those athletes. NFL coaches, owners, and commissioners have rallied behind players and their right to "take a knee" during the national anthem. Although Kaepernick famously began taking a knee to peacefully protest police brutality, many have interpreted it as a sign of disrespect toward veterans and active military members.

In the heart of the debate, a 97-year-old World War II veteran weighed in. In a tweet shared by his grandson Brennan Gilmore, the veteran and farmer is shown taking a knee because "those kids have every right to protest." The tweet quickly received widespread attention and has been retweeted over 100,000 times.

In a reply to the original tweet, Brennan said his grandfather has always been politically involved. "Grandpa has been an ally to the civil rights movement for many years," he said. "He's an amazing man always on the side of justice."

Many veterans, however, do not share this same opinion. When the Pittsburgh Steelers protested by staying in the locker room during the national anthem, offensive tackle and army veteran Alejandro Villanueva stood on the field with his hand over his heart.

In a 2016 interview with ESPN, Villanueva said he supports Kaepernick's cause but not his method. "I will be the first one to hold hands with Colin Kaepernick and do something about the way minorities are being treated in the United States," he said, adding, "You can't do it by looking away from the people that are trying to protect our freedom and our country."

Join the conversation
US NewsNflMilitaryDonald Trump
Join The Conversation
Donald Trump
The Trump Family Is Bankrupting the Secret Service, Because Vacations
by Chelsea Hassler
Donald Trump Quotes on Colin Kaepernick at Sept. 2017 Rally
Colin Kaepernick
by Terry Carter
Michelle Obama Salt Lake City Speech 2017
Opinion
by Lisa Peterson
John Oliver on Trump Saying People Are Happy When Confused
Donald Trump
The 1 Easy Way to Tell When Donald Trump Is in Over His Head
by Chelsea Hassler
JAY-Z Quotes About Donald Trump September 2017
Jay Z
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds