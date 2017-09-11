This 1 Photo of a Florida Police Officer Napping With a Dog Proves That Hurricane Irma Can't Break Us

Hurricane Irma ripped through Florida on Sept. 10, and while thousands of residents have evacuated, there are heroes across the state who are bracing for the storm in order to ensure the safety of those who weren't able to leave. While some of those heroes have two legs and some have four, they're getting through Hurricane Irma together, hand in hand — actually, hand in paw.

Over the weekend, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department shared a photo on Twitter of a police officer taking a nap on a cot alongside his K9 partner. Officer Kenneth Somma and his furry companion, Eddie, have been protecting those from the wrath of Hurricane Irma in Florida, and this precious photo further shows how brave and strong they are together. We are so thankful for the amazing first responders in Florida — including those with four legs.