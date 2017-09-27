 Skip Nav
This 1 Feature Looks Completely Different on Your iPhone With iOS 11 — and It's Far More Useful, Too

Updating your iPhone to the newest iOS system is always a hassle. We get it; you need to back up your phone, have a good WiFi connection, wait for it to download, and then wait even longer for it to update and restart on your iPhone. While putting off the new iOS 11 update is totally understandable, here's one reason you might want to get it over with already: a completely redesigned control center. Not only is it finally customizable, but it also comes with some useful built-in features that you'll definitely like.

Ahead, see what your new control center can do — and check out all the new tools at your disposal. Perhaps this update, and other handy features like a one-handed keyboard, might convince you to update your iPhone right now.

You can now customize Control Center.
Once that's set, swipe up from the bottom of your screen to get to it.
You can also use long press or use 3D Touch to access even more controls.
The music section lets you customize the sound level.
In the brightness section, you can adjust the setting and turn Night Shift on or off.
The flashlight still lets you set how bright you want it to be.
The camera gives you a set of four options, like taking a selfie.
Wallet shows you what card is active and your last transaction.
The new screen recording option lets you toggle on or off the microphone audio.
The notes shortcut makes it easy to start a new note or sketch.
You can even add the "Do Not Disturb While Driving" feature to your control center.
