This 1 Feature Looks Completely Different on Your iPhone With iOS 11 — and It's Far More Useful, Too

Updating your iPhone to the newest iOS system is always a hassle. We get it; you need to back up your phone, have a good WiFi connection, wait for it to download, and then wait even longer for it to update and restart on your iPhone. While putting off the new iOS 11 update is totally understandable, here's one reason you might want to get it over with already: a completely redesigned control center. Not only is it finally customizable, but it also comes with some useful built-in features that you'll definitely like.

Ahead, see what your new control center can do — and check out all the new tools at your disposal. Perhaps this update, and other handy features like a one-handed keyboard, might convince you to update your iPhone right now.