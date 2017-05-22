Redhead, Natural Hair, and White Hair Emoji Might Be Coming Our Way





For anyone who's ever looked a little different from the emoji on your keyboard, you know what it's like to feel frustrated when you discover you can't find images that represent who you are. Well, if you're someone who has natural, curly, white, red, or no hair, you might finally see an emoji that's just like you. Four new emoji candidates representing these different hair types are now up for approval.

The four emoji, which would also work with different skin tones and genders, were submitted by Emojipedia. If they are approved by the Unicode Consortium, the organization that decides which emoji will make it onto our phones, we'll see them released in 2018.

I know a lot is going on rn but redhead is now an emoji candidate for next Unicode release + bald, curly, white hair https://t.co/Tfc2xOSA5F pic.twitter.com/D9ZVbhDavs — Jeremy Burge 🐥 (@jeremyburge) May 17, 2017





The demand for a redhead emoji is nothing new, but it's nice to see other hair types included. If you take a look at the proposal, you'll see examples of popular celebrities who have the suggested emoji hair types. For example, Anderson Cooper is an example of a "person with white hair" emoji and then there's Samuel L. Jackson as a suggestion of a "person with bald head."

The Unicode Consortium is on a roll lately when it comes to approving more inclusive emoji, so hopefully we see these pass and our phones in a year.