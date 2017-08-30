 Skip Nav
Donald Trump
Jim Mattis's "Freeze" on the Transgender Military Ban Isn't as Dramatic as You Think
Reddit
6 Shocking Revelations About Nazi Germany, Straight From a 95-Year-Old Who Lived Through It
Donald Trump
GLAAD's CEO Slams Trump's Military Ban: "It's Nothing About Being Patriotic"

Pete Souza Instagram on Trump's Hurricane Harvey Texas Visit

Obama's Former Photographer Schools Trump on Empathy After Texas Visit

President Obama with a victim of Hurricane Sandy. There are no Democrats or Republicans hurting in Houston; there are just Americans. At a time like this, it shouldn't be about selling baseball hats or commenting on crowd size. It's about helping our fellow human beings. Pets too. This storm is catastrophic, not epic. Thousands of people are affected. Please consider donating to the many charities doing good work in Texas and other states to come. I am donating to the Red Cross and other local charities today but please feel free to comment on other worthy charities that you would recommend to me and others. (UPDATE: As one of your fellow followers points out, The NY Times has a good list of how to help victims and avoid scams. I posted the link in my profile. But keep suggesting others.)

A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on

Former White House photographer Pete Souza has once again taken to Instagram to point out the stark comparison between President Donald Trump and Barack Obama, and, as usual, he's provided the most clear and pointed criticism of the president's behavior. The Aug. 30 post features a photo of Obama hugging a woman after Hurricane Sandy and comes just one day after Trump visited Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The quick day trip was notable insofar as it featured First Lady Melania Trump wearing completely inappropriate footwear and an ill-advised hat, while the president himself spoke of the "incredible" crowd size at his appearance and seemed to completely miss the point of the visit. As Texans continue to undergo search-and-rescue missions and look toward recovering what was lost in the Category 4 storm, it was clear that the real heroes of the day were the individuals putting their lives in danger to save those less fortunate, and not the two visiting residents of the White House. And it's that exact sentiment that Souza captured in the caption that went along with his post.

"There are no Democrats or Republicans hurting in Houston; there are just Americans," Souza wrote. "At a time like this, it shouldn't be about selling baseball hats or commenting on crowd size. It's about helping our fellow human beings. Pets too. This storm is catastrophic, not epic. Thousands of people are affected. Please consider donating to the many charities doing good work in Texas and other states to come. I am donating to the Red Cross and other local charities today but please feel free to comment on other worthy charities that you would recommend to me and others."

We couldn't agree with Souza more — so here's a whole bunch of ways that you, too, can help out victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Join the conversation
Hurricane HarveyUS NewsBarack ObamaPoliticsDonald Trump
Join The Conversation
Donald Trump
by Lindsay Miller
Barack Obama's Charlottesville Tweet Breaks Twitter Record
Barack Obama
Obama Shatters a Twitter Record With His Moving Response to Charlottesville
by Perri Konecky
J.K. Rowling Tweet About Trump and Hurricane Harvey
Hurricane Harvey
by Victoria Messina
Barack Obama Halloween Costume Ideas
Barack Obama
12 Ways You Can Channel Barack Obama This Halloween, Because We Know You Miss Him
by Monica Sisavat
Donald Trump's Incorrect History Facts
Donald Trump
7 Times Trump Proved He Knows Nothing About History
by Eleanor Sheehan
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds