Here's What You Can Do to Help Victims of Hurricane Harvey

Harvey hit Texas as a Category 4 storm on Aug. 25, and while it's no longer a hurricane, the Gulf area will continue to feel the brunt of tropical-storm-force wind and rain through the rest of the week. While rescue operations are still ongoing throughout the area, relief and recovery efforts are already underway — and here's what you can do to help out those who need it most in the wake of such a catastrophic natural disaster.

How to donate to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey:

If you're in Texas and want to help out on the ground: