Here's What You Can Do to Help Victims of Hurricane Harvey
Harvey hit Texas as a Category 4 storm on Aug. 25, and while it's no longer a hurricane, the Gulf area will continue to feel the brunt of tropical-storm-force wind and rain through the rest of the week. While rescue operations are still ongoing throughout the area, relief and recovery efforts are already underway — and here's what you can do to help out those who need it most in the wake of such a catastrophic natural disaster.
How to donate to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey:
- The American Red Cross is taking donations online at redcross.org, or you can call 1-800-RED-CROSS or text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and The Greater Houston Community Foundation set up a Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund that is collecting donations for flood victims.
- Nonprofit organization All Hands has relief workers on the ground in Texas and is taking donations toward relief and recovery efforts here.
- Crowdfunding site Global Giving has set up a relief fund to "provide relief to survivors in the form of emergency supplies like food, water, and medicine in addition to longer-term recovery assistance to help residents recover and rebuild."
- Americares has set up a fund with proceeds going toward medical treatment and basic supplies for those who are in need.
- New Orleans-based SBP plans to send Americorps members to help rebuild homes in the area, and you can donate to their efforts with a clear guide on what your funds will go toward helping here.
- Porlight has set up a fund to help those with disabilities and elderly individuals who may require addition assistance due to medical equipment or accessibility.
- The United Way launched a relief fund for storm-related needs, and you can choose the region that your donation will go toward helping here (or elect to send it to wherever it will do the most good).
- Corpus Christi's Driscoll Children's Hospital has moved its patients for safety but will likely need additional funds to support the care of its nearly 200 patients. You can contact the hospital here.
- The Texas Diaper Bank is currently taking donations to provide necessary supplies to the youngest individuals affected by Harvey.
If you're in Texas and want to help out on the ground:
- Airbnb has set up a program where individuals can donate space for evacuees to stay while the storm is still underway.
- Harris County residents with high-water boats are encouraged to volunteer those vehicles to help the fire marshall with rescue efforts by calling 713-881-3100.
- If you are able to donate blood, contact the Carter Blood Center or the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center.
