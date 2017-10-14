Trump Says He Talked to the President of the US Virgin Islands, Who Happens to Be Trump Himself

Another day, another inexplicable gaffe from President Donald Trump. While recent screwups have ranged from a wildly offensive pronunciation of Puerto Rico to bragging that he was behind a publicity stunt that wasted $250,000 in taxpayer money, on Oct. 13, Trump proved that we have not yet reached rock bottom when it comes to things that the nation can be horribly embarrassed by.

It all went down when Trump was speaking at the Values Voter Summit, the annual gathering of the vehemently anti-LGBTQ+ Family Research Council. First and foremost, it's worth pointing out the fact that Trump felt comfortable being the keynote at an event that focused on LGBTQ+ people being a health hazard to Americans and that according to reports, Trump could barely manage to correctly say the name of the event he supposedly considered a "gathering of friends," several times spitting out "Value Voters Summit" instead. But all that aside, the president went on to further prove the growing theory that he really has no clue when it comes to anything that's required of an individual who is ostensibly the highest power in the country.

The statement in question? "The Virgin Islands and the President of the Virgin Islands, these are people that are incredible people," Trump said before a gathered crowd. "They suffered gravely and we're be there, we're going to be there, we have really, it is not even a question of a choice."

The president of the Virgin Islands is Donald Trump. The people of the Virgin Islands are American. The proper name of the island itself is the US Virgin Islands. As much as we'd love to chalk this up to a repeat case of Trump's imaginary friend Jim, it would seem that it's actually a severe lack of knowledge of just what it is that he has been elected to do and who the people he represents actually are.

In releasing a transcript from the event, the White House very clearly corrected the president's error. Watch the clip in full above, and we're sorry to say that this is probably not the last time we'll hear a mistake like this from President Trump.