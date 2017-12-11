 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Look Out, Donald Trump: Your Accusers Are Speaking Up, Loud and Clear
Women's Health
Female Entrepreneurs Are Making Innovative Products For Your Period
Rape
Look Up the Definition of Rape in This Textbook, and You'll See Brock Turner's Face — Literally
Donald Trump
7 Other Reasons Every American Should Be Worried About Alabama Senate Candidate Roy Moore

Women Call For Investigation Into Trump Sexual Allegations

Look Out, Donald Trump: Your Accusers Are Speaking Up, Loud and Clear

More than a year after accusations of sexual misconduct were made against then-candidate Donald Trump, the former reality-star-turned-politician has yet to face any consequences for his actions, despite the growing number of his peers being outed as actors of inappropriate sexual activity and harassment. But this guiltless stretch may be ending sooner rather than later — Trump's accusers are once again speaking out, adding their voices to the wave of high-profile revelations against men in power . . . and they're firing at the president on all fronts.

First, three of them — former Miss USA contestant Samantha Holvey, former real estate receptionist Rachel Crooks, and businesswoman Jessica Leeds, who sat next to Trump on a plane — appeared on Megyn Kelly Today to raise awareness over their allegations after being dismissed during the 2016 election. "It was heartbreaking last year," Holvey explained to Kelly of how it felt to be denied legitimacy when first raising their allegations. But, given the current state of standing up to men in power, Holvey and her cohorts feel like the time is right to speak up. "Let's try round two," Holvey said. "The environment is different."

The accusers then followed their Today appearance with a press conference that streamed live to Brave New Films' Facebook page. During the half-hour conversation, the women pushed for Congress to place resignation pressure similar to that of Senator Al Franken on Trump, since their experiences and allegations are no different from those against the Democratic senator. "People are being held accountable for unwanted behavior," Leeds explained. "But we are not holding our president accountable for what he is and who he is."

Holvey, Crooks, and Leeds' renewed call for justice comes less than a week after Summer Zervos — a former contestant on The Apprenticefiled a complaint against Trump with the New York Supreme Court, alleging that the president kissed and touched her inappropriately. The three women and Zervos are four of 19 women who have accused Trump of sexual misconduct, a fact he has denied by attempting to delegitimize the Access Hollywood tape in which he admitted to grabbing women "by the p*ssy." The appearances of Trump's accusers also come less than a day after Nikki Haley — a Trump Cabinet member and ambassador to the United Nations — said on Meet the Press that the president's accusers "should be heard."

As the walls close in on Trump regarding his inappropriate behavior, many are observing the confluence of these happenings as his "#metoo moment." Coupled with Trump and the GOP's backing of a divisive figure like Roy Moore, the cloud above the presidency and Republican party continues to darken. Yet, as serious as these allegations are, the accusers don't believe their stories will be the breaking point of his presidency. As Leeds noted in the press conference, she sees his downfall coming "most likely because of financial matters in the Mueller investigation."

"I unfortunately feel that the sexual aggression issue is kind of low on the issue of things wrong with Trump," she said. "It's important enough to me to bring this up and hope that we can get some sort of change in our culture."

Join the conversation
Sexual MisconductUS NewsSexual HarassmentSexual AssaultPoliticsDonald Trump
US News
The 1 Reason Trump Has Made So Many Cameos, According to Matt Damon
by Chelsea Hassler
Conviction Trump Administration Card Game Interview
Donald Trump
Meet the Creators of Conviction, the Ultimate Card Game For the Era of Trump
by Chelsea Hassler
Jimmy Fallon Sings Robert Mueller Song as Bruce Springsteen
Jimmy Fallon
Jimmy Fallon's Bruce Springsteen Nails the Russia Drama in This Hilarious Parody
by Erin Cullum
How Much Diet Coke Does Donald Trump Drink?
Donald Trump
We Know How Many Diet Cokes Donald Trump Drinks Every Day, and This Is Painful
by Perri Konecky
Personal Essay on Barack Obama Presidency
Barack Obama
No, White Friend — You Weren't "Embarrassed" by Barack Obama
by John Pavlovitz
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds