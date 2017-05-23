 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Cities Around the World Are Honoring Manchester in This Touching Way
Donald Trump
The Israeli Ambassador's Cringe Face Says It All After Trump's Middle East Gaffe
Donald Trump
Trump Wanted NASA to Fly Past the Moon and They Just Said "No"
Politics
Melania Trump Has Zero Interest in Holding Donald Trump's Hand — and the Internet Notices

World Monument Tributes to Manchester

Cities Around the World Are Honoring Manchester in This Touching Way

As the world grieves for the lives lost in the deadly terror attack outside of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, on May 22, people are showing their true colors in the aftermath. People are rising up from the most unexpected places to lend a helping hand and support those affected, even from halfway around the world. To show love for the city of Manchester, monuments worldwide are lighting up (or going dark) in solidarity.

In Paris, the Eiffel Tower — which usually glitters at night with bright lights — was declared dark for the evening of May 23.

Other monuments worldwide, spanning cities from Tel Aviv, Israel, to Belfast, Northern Ireland, lit up in the colors of the Union Jack as a symbol of support for Manchester. Read on for touching examples of this unity in the face of fear and violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dubai, United Arab Emirates


Geneva


London


Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates


Tel Aviv, Israel


Belfast, Ireland


Prague


Image Source: Getty / STRINGER
Join the conversation
Manchester AttackWorld NewsTerrorism
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Politics
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Reactions to Nice Attack 2016
Nice Attack
The Most Touching Tributes to Nice After the Deadly Attack
by Lisette Mejia
Mom Separated From Baby During Attack in Nice, France
Nice Attack
1 Mom Was Separated From Her Baby During The Nice Attack and Facebook Users Helped Them Reunite
by Aimee Simeon
Digital Life
This Photo of a Girl Scout Protesting a Neo-Nazi Is Incredibly Powerful
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Attack on Istanbul Ataturk Airport 2016
World News
Everything You Need to Know About the Tragic Istanbul Airport Bombing
by Eleanor Sheehan
Female Ministers in Emmanuel Macron's Cabinet
Opinion
Macron Joins the New Millennium and Staffs His Cabinet With 11 Women
by Eleanor Sheehan
Giving Up Facebook Mom Groups
Personal Essay
I Quit Facebook Mom Groups For 1 Week — and Would Never Do It Again
by Kate Schweitzer
Queen Elizabeth II Statement About Manchester Concert Attack
The Royals
by Kelsie Gibson
What Not to Post on Facebook
Tech Tips
6 Things You Should Never Post on Facebook
by Lisette Mejia
Melania Trump Swats Donald's Hand
Politics
by Eleanor Sheehan
Food Safety Could Be a National Security Concern
Food News
Food Safety Could Be a National Security Concern
by Susannah Chen
Ariana Grande Manchester attack
Ariana Grande
by Natalie Rivera
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds