 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This Homeless Man's Response to the Manchester Attacks Will Give You Hope
Donald Trump
Trump Wanted NASA to Fly Past the Moon and They Just Said "No"
Politics
Melania Trump Has Zero Interest in Holding Donald Trump's Hand — and the Internet Notices
Donald Trump
The Israeli Ambassador's Cringe Face Says It All After Trump's Middle East Gaffe

Homeless Man Helps Manchester Explosion Victims

This Homeless Man's Response to the Manchester Attacks Will Give You Hope

Between the awful news of fatality counts and ISIS claiming responsibility for the deadly May 22 Manchester attack, there are a few bright spots emerging from the darkness. Huge numbers of Manchester citizens have risen to the challenge of caring for those involved in the attack, proving that violence won't tear their community apart . . . including a homeless man named Steve, who is going viral for his actions immediately after the explosion.


Steve, who sleeps on the streets near the Manchester Arena where the bombing took place, immediately sprang into action to help victims of the explosion. Amid the carnage, Steve and a friend aided in treating the wounds of people hit by shrapnel and nails from the homemade bomb. "Just because I'm homeless doesn't mean I haven't got a heart and I'm not human still," Steve told iTV News during an interview following the attack. "They needed the help," Steve continued, adding: "I'd like to think that someone would come and help me if I needed the help."

Related
How the Royal Family Is Spreading Hope Following the Manchester Concert Attack

Several Manchester residents have reported interacting with Steve, who carries a sign indicating that he is a military veteran. After his interview began going viral, concerned Reddit and Twitter users began a crowdfunding campaign in hopes of finding the man a place to stay. It seems that Steve was right: someone (or, in fact, many someones) would indeed help him if he needed it.

Image Source: Getty / PAUL ELLIS
Join the conversation
Manchester AttackWorld NewsTerrorismViral Videos
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Viral Videos
Watch Donald Trump Belt Out "Hallelujah" in This SNL Cold Open
by Terry Carter
Gordon Ramsay Critiquing Celebrities' Food
Food News
by Erin Cullum
Baby Born During a Gentle C-Section
Viral Videos
Incredible Video of a Newborn "Popping Out" Is Unlike Anything You've Seen
by Lauren Levy
Politics
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Girl Scout Stand Up to Neo-Nazi Photo Czech Republic
Digital Life
This Photo of a Girl Scout Protesting a Neo-Nazi Is Incredibly Powerful
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Fidget Spinner Nail Art
Beauty News
by Victoria Messina
Viral Twitter Story About Mr. Rogers
Inspiration
by Victoria Messina
Facebook Leaked Report on Reaching Stressed Teens
Digital Life
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
The Jackal Funny "Despacito" Video Spoof
Humor
by Kelsey Garcia
Queen Elizabeth II Statement About Manchester Concert Attack
The Royals
by Kelsie Gibson
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
Politics
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Dose of Colors Marvelous Mauves Palette
Beauty News
by Perri Konecky
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds