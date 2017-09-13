The iPhone X Is Revolutionary — but Let's Discuss That New Selfie Camera

At the annual Apple Event at the new Steve Jobs Theater on Sept. 12, the company unveiled its latest products — including the highly anticipated iPhone X. The costly smartphone features a redesigned display, wireless charging, and Face ID. Though Apple is giving us a lot to process — namely, the inevitable robot takeover — people online were pretty excited about the future of their selfies.

Apple's new camera technology will bring Portrait Mode to the front-facing camera. And just in case that wasn't enough, there will also be a new Portrait Lighting feature that will allow users to edit the lighting in real time. You'll be able to choose between different modes including natural, studio, contour, and more. Though the iPhone 8 Plus will share a lot of these new features, the iPhone X will be the only one to have them available on the front-facing camera. So that's something to consider if you're a selfie aficionado.

Ahead, check out the new camera capabilities straight from Apple's event and see how the internet is reacting.