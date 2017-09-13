 Skip Nav
Digital Life
The New iPhone X Is Breathtaking, and Yes, It Costs $999
Digital Life
6 iPhone 8 Features That Might Make It a Better Deal Than the iPhone X
Opinion
Why Hillary Clinton Deserves This Moment to Share "What Happened"
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The iPhone X Is Revolutionary — but Let's Discuss That New Selfie Camera

At the annual Apple Event at the new Steve Jobs Theater on Sept. 12, the company unveiled its latest products — including the highly anticipated iPhone X. The costly smartphone features a redesigned display, wireless charging, and Face ID. Though Apple is giving us a lot to process — namely, the inevitable robot takeover — people online were pretty excited about the future of their selfies.

Apple's new camera technology will bring Portrait Mode to the front-facing camera. And just in case that wasn't enough, there will also be a new Portrait Lighting feature that will allow users to edit the lighting in real time. You'll be able to choose between different modes including natural, studio, contour, and more. Though the iPhone 8 Plus will share a lot of these new features, the iPhone X will be the only one to have them available on the front-facing camera. So that's something to consider if you're a selfie aficionado.

Ahead, check out the new camera capabilities straight from Apple's event and see how the internet is reacting.

Related
7 Features That Finally Make the New Apple Watch Worth It

The iPhone X Is Revolutionary — but Let's Discuss That New Selfie Camera
The iPhone X Is Revolutionary — but Let's Discuss That New Selfie Camera
The iPhone X Is Revolutionary — but Let's Discuss That New Selfie Camera
The iPhone X Is Revolutionary — but Let's Discuss That New Selfie Camera
The iPhone X Is Revolutionary — but Let's Discuss That New Selfie Camera
The iPhone X Is Revolutionary — but Let's Discuss That New Selfie Camera
The iPhone X Is Revolutionary — but Let's Discuss That New Selfie Camera
The iPhone X Is Revolutionary — but Let's Discuss That New Selfie Camera
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
iPhone XIOS 11iPhoneDigital LifeAppleTech
Join The Conversation
Digital Life
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Apple Watch LTE Series 3 Details
Digital Life
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Is Apple Face ID on iPhone X and How Does It Work?
Digital Life
by Chelsea Hassler
Cafe Wall Optical Illusion With Straight Parallel Lines
Digital Life
This Optical Illusion Is Blowing the Internet's Collective Mind
by Chelsea Hassler
iPhone X Edition Details and Features
Digital Life
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds