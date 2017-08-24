 Skip Nav
Brides, Pay Attention: These Wedding Favors Cost Under $3

If you and your partner have set a firm budget for the ceremony and reception and found that between the caterer and the rentals you've gone way over it, you're not alone. It's incredibly difficult to adhere to those financial guardrails when you're at the mercy of so many vendors, with so many fees. One thing you can control, though, is how much you spend on wedding favors. Guests certainly love leaving with a small token — that they'll use — from your love-filled day, so get them something good without breaking the bank. Up ahead, here are wedding favors that all ring in under $3 each.

