Christmas-Lovers Need to Add These 15 Cities to Their Holiday Travel List

The Christmas season is a magical time of year, no matter to what city your travels may take you. As a traveler, you've probably already come up with your favorite holiday gift wish lists for jet-setters, but now it's time to explore. And while, yes, features such as trees and lights can be found just about anywhere, there are some cities that take their seasonal celebrations to the next level. If you really love Christmas, these are the cities you'll want to include in your travels this holiday.