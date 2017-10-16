Latin Holiday Cookies
19 Latin Cookies Sure to Be the Hit of Your Holiday Party
Next to a little extra vacation and all the parties and gatherings, we can all agree on one of the best parts of the holiday season: the plentiful variety of desserts and cookies you can indulge in with abandon. This year, take it a step further and break away from the typical frosted sugar cookies everyone is accustomed to. We've rounded up 19 delicious Latin-inspired recipes, from Mexican polvorones to Peruvian alfajores, all of which are sure to disappear quickly. Take your pick and get baking!
