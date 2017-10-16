 Skip Nav
19 Latin Cookies Sure to Be the Hit of Your Holiday Party

Next to a little extra vacation and all the parties and gatherings, we can all agree on one of the best parts of the holiday season: the plentiful variety of desserts and cookies you can indulge in with abandon. This year, take it a step further and break away from the typical frosted sugar cookies everyone is accustomed to. We've rounded up 19 delicious Latin-inspired recipes, from Mexican polvorones to Peruvian alfajores, all of which are sure to disappear quickly. Take your pick and get baking!

Mexican Hot Chocolate Snowballs
Camaféu de Nozes
Dulce de Leche Stuffed Polvorones
Christmas Tree Meringues
Dulce de Leche Sandwich Cookies
Walnut Spiced Rum Balls
Alfajores
Matcha Mexican Wedding Cookies
Polvorones
Chocolate Palmeras
Mantecaditos
Biscochitos
Peppermint Meringues
Hojarascas
Mexican Mocha Crinkle Cookies
Orejas
Polvorones de Limón
Brigadeiro Cookies
Mexican Hot Chocolate Sugar Cookies
