Backpacking Into Yosemite's Grand Canyon of the Tuolumne — See the Stunning Photos
Backpacking Into Yosemite's Grand Canyon of the Tuolumne — See the Stunning Photos

Yosemite's landscape is spectacular, breathtaking, and magical. I've visited Yosemite before, but on a recent trip there, I wanted to do something more challenging this time, so backpacking into the Grand Canyon of the Tuolumne it was! It's approximately a 34-mile hike, depending on where you decide to start. I encountered some difficulties along the way (that I probably should have known better to avoid), but it will only help me prepare better for my next backpacking trip — and there will be a next one! Here's what backpacking Yosemite's Grand Canyon of the Tuolumne is like and some tips for your own adventure there.

