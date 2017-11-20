Get Cozy in These 7 Real-Life Ice and Igloo Resorts

Winter. Love it or loathe it, you have to admit there's something magical about the snow. What about an entire hotel made from it? Elsa had the right idea with her glistening ice castle, and you don't need to be a Disney princess to get the same experience.

So if you've got the chops to brave sub-zero temperatures and beds made entirely of ice blocks, then read on for seven genuine igloo resorts that are sure to give you a night to remember. Just remember to pack your thermal underwear.