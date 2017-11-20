 Skip Nav
5 Unexpected Uses For Hydrogen Peroxide
20 Affordable Gifts For Women in Their 20s
30 Thoughtful Gifts That Give Back
Get Cozy in These 7 Real-Life Ice and Igloo Resorts

Winter. Love it or loathe it, you have to admit there's something magical about the snow. What about an entire hotel made from it? Elsa had the right idea with her glistening ice castle, and you don't need to be a Disney princess to get the same experience.

So if you've got the chops to brave sub-zero temperatures and beds made entirely of ice blocks, then read on for seven genuine igloo resorts that are sure to give you a night to remember. Just remember to pack your thermal underwear.

Kakslauttanen Arctic Resort
Hotel of Ice
Icehotel
Eskimska Vas
Hotel de Glace
Sorrisniva Igloo Hotel
Iglu-Dorf
