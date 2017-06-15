 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This Magical Ice Hotel in Sweden Looks Like a Palace Queen Elsa Built
Summer
How a Pickup Truck Took My Festival Camping to the Next Level
Eco
How to Clean Your Front-Loading Washing Machine
Summer
You Can Get the Perfect Beach Vacation Accessory For Only $1 at Old Navy
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 16  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
This Magical Ice Hotel in Sweden Looks Like a Palace Queen Elsa Built

Ready to take your hotel game to the next level? Sweden's Icehotel is the first of its kind, made entirely of ice and snow from the Torne river. It gets a total redesign every Winter in the village of Jukkasjärvi, which is only 124 miles from the Arctic Circle.

The hotel maintains a temperature of about 23 degrees at all times. If the incredible cold rooms are too much for you, you can stay in a warm room instead. The cold rooms have ice beds covered in reindeer hides, and on top of that you sleep in thermal sleeping bags. This is definitely a bucket list experience. Would you dare to sleep in one of these icy spaces?

Related
Dinner in the Sky Is the EPIC Adventure That Suspends You Hundreds of Feet in the Air

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Travel InspirationHotelsTravel
Join The Conversation
Digital Life
This Photo of a Girl Scout Protesting a Neo-Nazi Is Incredibly Powerful
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Pretty Camping Products
Summer
15 Glamping Essentials For the Noncamper
by Nicole Yi
Pippa Middleton Honeymoon Details
Pippa Middleton
by Brittney Stephens
Iconic American Desserts
Summer
Taste the States: 50 Iconic American Desserts
by Erin Cullum
What Countries Do Penguins Live In?
Travel
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds