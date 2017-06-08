6/08/17 6/08/17 POPSUGAR Living Summer Best Waterproof Cameras Dive Into the Pool With These 6 Cool Waterproof Cameras June 8, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. It's always hard to capture memories at the pool or by the beach because we're all worried about damaging our devices. Fortunately, there are some waterproof options that are perfect for your H20-filled adventures. They aren't just splash-proof, you can even take photos underwater — let's be honest, that will make a strong Instagram post. Take a look at our favorite options. RelatedTake These Splash-Proof Speakers Everywhere This Summer So the Party Never Ends Shop Brands Sunnylife · Canon Nikon COOLPIX W100 The Nikon COOLPIX W100 ($157) is basically the Thor of cameras — it's almost indestructible. You can take it underwater as deep as 33 feet. Also, it's shockproof from a 5.9-foot drop. You can download the accompanying SnapBridge app so you can easily get the photos on your smartphone. Sunnylife Wategos Underwater Camera If you're looking for something cute, choose the Sunnylife Wategos Underwater Camera ($19). It has a wrist strap so you can easily swim around while carrying it. The waterproof case is detachable, so you can take it off while using the device on land. We also love how affordable this option is. Sunnylife Wategos Underwater Camera $19 from Gilt Buy Now See more Sunnylife Decor Fujifilm FinePix XP120 Waterproof Digital Camera The Fujifilm FinePix XP120 Waterproof Digital Camera ($199) is yet another indestructible camera. It can take pictures in water as deep as 65 feet. It's also dust-proof and freeze-proof for temperatures as low as 14 degrees. This option has WiFi in it so you can easily share the photos to other devices. Sunnylife Underwater Camera The cheerful stripes on this Sunnylife Underwater Camera ($26) make it a fun pick for the beach. It can only be used in water as deep as 6.5 feet, so don't swim too far with this one. It has a viewfinder function so you can easily focus in on your subject. This camera requires 35mm film. Sunnylife Underwater Camera $26 from Asos Buy Now See more Sunnylife Women's Fashion Panasonic DMC-TS30R LUMIX Active Lifestyle Tough Camera This Panasonic DMC-TS30R LUMIX Active Lifestyle Tough Camera ($138) is good for people who like to get creative with their photos; it has built-in filters and effects. Swim as deep as 26 feet with this device. It also comes in blue and black if you would prefer a different color. Canon PowerShot D30 Waterproof Camera You can dive as low as 82 feet with this Canon PowerShot D30 Waterproof Camera ($390). This package also comes with a memory card and photo-editing programs. It's the ultimate kit for your Summer photos. The camera includes a built-in GPS tracker that records the location and time of the photos and videos you take. Canon PowerShot D30 Waterproof Camera, 16GB MicroSD EVO Memory Card and Digital Creative Suite 2.0 - Blue $389.95 from HSN Buy Now See more Canon Sunglasses Share this post Tech GiftsSummer TravelCamerasSummerGeek GearTravel