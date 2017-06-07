14 Cool Portable Speakers You Can Take Anywhere

 Skip Nav
A portable speaker is a must have if you're constantly on the go. Whether you're hosting a party, at the pool, or on a trip, the tech product is so convenient to have. You can set the whole mood of the space simply by pressing play. We curated a list of our favorite (and useful) portable speakers. Grab one so it will be on hand the next time you need some jams. It will be an excellent investment.

Kate Spade Confetti Dot Bluetooth Speaker
Kate Spade Confetti Dot Bluetooth Speaker

This Kate Spade Confetti Dot Bluetooth Speaker ($60) looks like it belongs at a party. You'll get seven hours of play for every full charge on this item. The Bluetooth has a 30-foot range so you can mingle with your phone in hand. We will proudly store this speaker on our counters.

Kate Spade
Confetti Dot Bluetooth Speaker
$60
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Luggage
iHome iBT10 Bluetooth Portable Lantern Speaker
iHome iBT10 Bluetooth Portable Lantern Speaker

Take your camping game to the next level with this iHome Bluetooth Portable Lantern Speaker ($70). It has five color-changing light modes, so you can switch it based on the mood or the environment. You can also use this lantern as a speakerphone when you're taking calls. We love how multifunctional this product is.

Bed Bath & Beyond Home & Living
iHome® iBT10 Bluetooth Portable Lantern Speaker
$69.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Home & Living
Happy Plugs Mini
Happy Plugs Mini

The Happy Plugs Mini ($60) also comes in hot pink and white. This speaker has 15 hours of play time after a full charge — that's pretty good. It also has an emergency energy bank that lets you charge your smartphone no matter where you are. If you ever have to have a conference call, it also includes a built-in microphone.

PBteen Decor
Happy Plugs Mini, Turquoise
$99 $59.99
from PBteen
Buy Now See more PBteen Decor
Move L Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Move L Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

This Move L Wireless Bluetooth Speaker ($100) is waterproof and sand-proof, so you truly can take it almost anywhere. The looped cord makes it easy to hang this device from many places. It also has a silicone bumper that will protect the speaker in case you drop it. This is a good item to have if you don't want to worry about damage.

AHAlife Home & Living
Move L Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
$100
from AHAlife
Buy Now See more AHAlife Home & Living
Stelle Audio White and Gold Go-Go Wireless Speaker
Stelle Audio White and Gold Go-Go Wireless Speaker

The sleek design of this Stelle Audio Go-Go Wireless Speaker ($90) will blend into your home decor without being an eyesore. The Bluetooth has a range of 50 feet, so feel free to wander around. It comes with an adjustable mount, so you can also put it on your wall if you wish. The hanging strap is removable, so you can really make it look sleek.

Horchow Luggage
Stelle Audio White/Gold Go-Go Wireless Speaker
$129 $90.30
from Horchow
Buy Now See more Horchow Luggage
RumbaTime x Otis & Eleanor Speaker
RumbaTime x Otis & Eleanor Speaker

The white and rose gold accents on this RumbaTime x Otis & Eleanor Speaker ($125) make us want to sip on a glass of Rosè while listening to music. The premium speakers and subwoofers create a 360-degree sound that will fill a room. It's a mini speaker, so it's easy to transport, too. It also comes with an auxiliary cord and USB charging cord.

RumbaTime x Otis & Eleanor Speaker
$125
from rumbatime.com
Buy Now
Sunnylife Havana Beach Sounds Speaker and Radio
Sunnylife Havana Beach Sounds Speaker and Radio

If you want to make a statement at the beach, the Sunnylife Havana Beach Sounds Speaker ($60) is ideal. Look at all those sherbet-colored hues! This product also includes a radio in case you don't want to hook up your phone. We like that it has a big handle at the top for easy carrying.

Sunnylife
Beach Sounds Radio
$60
from Asos
Buy Now See more Sunnylife Women's Fashion
Kreafunk aOwl Bluetooth Speaker in White
Kreafunk aOwl Bluetooth Speaker in White

You have to admit, this Kreafunk aOwl Bluetooth Speaker ($166) is pretty adorable. The speakers come out of the eyes of the bird, which is a clever design. The item comes in a wooden box that looks like a birdhouse.

Amara Home & Living
KREAFUNK - aOwl Bluetooth Speaker - White
£129
from Amara
Buy Now See more Amara Home & Living
Lexon Tykho Booster Wireless Speaker
Lexon Tykho Booster Wireless Speaker

This Lexon Tykho Booster Wireless Speaker ($123) is encased in silicone rubber, so consider it protected. This speaker is a little heavier than other portable ones. Make sure to set it down somewhere reliable to avoid having to pick it up all the time. We love this option because the speakers are powerful. It also comes in red, teal, black, and white.

Lexon
Tykho Booster Wireless Speaker - Lime
£95
from Amara
Buy Now See more Lexon Home & Living
Urban Outfitters Wireless Panda Speaker
Urban Outfitters Wireless Panda Speaker

This Urban Outfitters Wireless Panda Speaker ($28) is so tiny you could even carry it around in your purse or backpack. It's compatible with both smartphones and tablets, and the little panda plays for about four hours after a charge. Buy it for its size and the fact that it looks like an adorable panda. Let's be real, we really enjoy it because it looks like a bear.

Urban Outfitters
Wireless Panda Speaker
$28
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Outdoor Tech Buckshot 2.0 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Outdoor Tech Buckshot 2.0 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The Outdoor Tech Buckshot 2.0 Portable Bluetooth Speaker ($40) is perfect for avid bikers. It comes with a rubberized handlebar mount so you can hear the music while you ride. This is much safer than putting in your earbuds.

Nordstrom Home & Living
Outdoor Tech Buckshot 2.0 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$39.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Home & Living
Stelle Audio Pillar
Stelle Audio Pillar

You'll be obsessed with this modern rose gold Stelle Audio Pillar ($239). It responds to voice commands, so you don't even need to lift a finger. Its 15-hour battery life means you can listen to music all day long without recharging. This is an essential for your home.

Anthropologie Stationery
Stelle Audio Pillar
$299 $239.20
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Stationery
Triple C Bluetooth Wireless Speaker
Triple C Bluetooth Wireless Speaker

Feast your eyes on the playful pattern plastered all over this Triple C Bluetooth Wireless Speaker ($60). Think of this device as a statement piece you can take anywhere. If you have an obsession with millennial pink, this would be a great purchase for you. We want this for Summer.

shoptiques.com Home & Living
Triple C Bluetooth Wireless Speaker
$60
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now See more shoptiques.com Home & Living
Vivitar Bluetooth Mini Speaker
Vivitar Bluetooth Mini Speaker

If sound quality is important to you, this Vivitar Bluetooth Mini Speaker ($14) offers crisp, high-definition audio. It includes a wrist strap so you can effortlessly walk around with it. You can also take calls on it, so you don't have to reach for you phone.

Nordstrom Rack Home & Living
VIVITAR Bluetooth Mini Speaker
$19.99 $13.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Rack Home & Living
