6/07/17 6/07/17 POPSUGAR Living Geek Gear Best Portable Speakers 14 Cool Portable Speakers You Can Take Anywhere June 7, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. A portable speaker is a must have if you're constantly on the go. Whether you're hosting a party, at the pool, or on a trip, the tech product is so convenient to have. You can set the whole mood of the space simply by pressing play. We curated a list of our favorite (and useful) portable speakers. Grab one so it will be on hand the next time you need some jams. It will be an excellent investment. RelatedTake These Splash-Proof Speakers Everywhere This Summer So the Party Never Ends Shop Brands Kate Spade · Sunnylife · Lexon · Urban Outfitters Kate Spade Confetti Dot Bluetooth Speaker This Kate Spade Confetti Dot Bluetooth Speaker ($60) looks like it belongs at a party. You'll get seven hours of play for every full charge on this item. The Bluetooth has a 30-foot range so you can mingle with your phone in hand. We will proudly store this speaker on our counters. Kate Spade Confetti Dot Bluetooth Speaker $60 from Macy's Buy Now See more Kate Spade Luggage iHome iBT10 Bluetooth Portable Lantern Speaker Take your camping game to the next level with this iHome Bluetooth Portable Lantern Speaker ($70). It has five color-changing light modes, so you can switch it based on the mood or the environment. You can also use this lantern as a speakerphone when you're taking calls. We love how multifunctional this product is. Bed Bath & Beyond Home & Living iHome® iBT10 Bluetooth Portable Lantern Speaker $69.99 from Bed Bath & Beyond Buy Now See more Bed Bath & Beyond Home & Living Happy Plugs Mini The Happy Plugs Mini ($60) also comes in hot pink and white. This speaker has 15 hours of play time after a full charge — that's pretty good. It also has an emergency energy bank that lets you charge your smartphone no matter where you are. If you ever have to have a conference call, it also includes a built-in microphone. PBteen Decor Happy Plugs Mini, Turquoise $99 $59.99 from PBteen Buy Now See more PBteen Decor Move L Wireless Bluetooth Speaker This Move L Wireless Bluetooth Speaker ($100) is waterproof and sand-proof, so you truly can take it almost anywhere. The looped cord makes it easy to hang this device from many places. It also has a silicone bumper that will protect the speaker in case you drop it. This is a good item to have if you don't want to worry about damage. AHAlife Home & Living Move L Wireless Bluetooth Speaker $100 from AHAlife Buy Now See more AHAlife Home & Living Stelle Audio White and Gold Go-Go Wireless Speaker The sleek design of this Stelle Audio Go-Go Wireless Speaker ($90) will blend into your home decor without being an eyesore. The Bluetooth has a range of 50 feet, so feel free to wander around. It comes with an adjustable mount, so you can also put it on your wall if you wish. The hanging strap is removable, so you can really make it look sleek. Horchow Luggage Stelle Audio White/Gold Go-Go Wireless Speaker $129 $90.30 from Horchow Buy Now See more Horchow Luggage RumbaTime x Otis & Eleanor Speaker The white and rose gold accents on this RumbaTime x Otis & Eleanor Speaker ($125) make us want to sip on a glass of Rosè while listening to music. The premium speakers and subwoofers create a 360-degree sound that will fill a room. It's a mini speaker, so it's easy to transport, too. It also comes with an auxiliary cord and USB charging cord. RumbaTime x Otis & Eleanor Speaker $125 from rumbatime.com Buy Now Sunnylife Havana Beach Sounds Speaker and Radio If you want to make a statement at the beach, the Sunnylife Havana Beach Sounds Speaker ($60) is ideal. Look at all those sherbet-colored hues! This product also includes a radio in case you don't want to hook up your phone. We like that it has a big handle at the top for easy carrying. Sunnylife Beach Sounds Radio $60 from Asos Buy Now See more Sunnylife Women's Fashion Kreafunk aOwl Bluetooth Speaker in White You have to admit, this Kreafunk aOwl Bluetooth Speaker ($166) is pretty adorable. The speakers come out of the eyes of the bird, which is a clever design. The item comes in a wooden box that looks like a birdhouse. Amara Home & Living KREAFUNK - aOwl Bluetooth Speaker - White £129 from Amara Buy Now See more Amara Home & Living Lexon Tykho Booster Wireless Speaker This Lexon Tykho Booster Wireless Speaker ($123) is encased in silicone rubber, so consider it protected. This speaker is a little heavier than other portable ones. Make sure to set it down somewhere reliable to avoid having to pick it up all the time. We love this option because the speakers are powerful. It also comes in red, teal, black, and white. Lexon Tykho Booster Wireless Speaker - Lime £95 from Amara Buy Now See more Lexon Home & Living Urban Outfitters Wireless Panda Speaker This Urban Outfitters Wireless Panda Speaker ($28) is so tiny you could even carry it around in your purse or backpack. It's compatible with both smartphones and tablets, and the little panda plays for about four hours after a charge. Buy it for its size and the fact that it looks like an adorable panda. Let's be real, we really enjoy it because it looks like a bear. Urban Outfitters Wireless Panda Speaker $28 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living Outdoor Tech Buckshot 2.0 Portable Bluetooth Speaker The Outdoor Tech Buckshot 2.0 Portable Bluetooth Speaker ($40) is perfect for avid bikers. It comes with a rubberized handlebar mount so you can hear the music while you ride. This is much safer than putting in your earbuds. Nordstrom Home & Living Outdoor Tech Buckshot 2.0 Portable Bluetooth Speaker $39.95 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Nordstrom Home & Living Stelle Audio Pillar You'll be obsessed with this modern rose gold Stelle Audio Pillar ($239). It responds to voice commands, so you don't even need to lift a finger. Its 15-hour battery life means you can listen to music all day long without recharging. This is an essential for your home. Anthropologie Stationery Stelle Audio Pillar $299 $239.20 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Stationery Triple C Bluetooth Wireless Speaker Feast your eyes on the playful pattern plastered all over this Triple C Bluetooth Wireless Speaker ($60). Think of this device as a statement piece you can take anywhere. If you have an obsession with millennial pink, this would be a great purchase for you. We want this for Summer. shoptiques.com Home & Living Triple C Bluetooth Wireless Speaker $60 from shoptiques.com Buy Now See more shoptiques.com Home & Living Vivitar Bluetooth Mini Speaker If sound quality is important to you, this Vivitar Bluetooth Mini Speaker ($14) offers crisp, high-definition audio. It includes a wrist strap so you can effortlessly walk around with it. You can also take calls on it, so you don't have to reach for you phone. Nordstrom Rack Home & Living VIVITAR Bluetooth Mini Speaker $19.99 $13.97 from Nordstrom Rack Buy Now See more Nordstrom Rack Home & Living Share this post Tech GiftsGeek GearGadgetsTravelShopping