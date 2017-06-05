6/05/17 6/05/17 POPSUGAR Living Travel Cheap Travel Gifts 14 Gifts For the Friend Who Is Literally Always Traveling — All Under $25 June 5, 2017 by Krista Jones 2 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. If you have a traveler friend who is constantly filling her Instagram feed with pictures of her vacations, she could probably use some cute, updated travel accessories. Jet-setting is about much more than just packing a few outfits in a suitcase; having the right tools makes the journey easier. Celebrate your friends and loved ones by gifting them with personal items that you know they will actually use. Topshop Foldaway Tote Bag Give this multipurpose Foldaway Tote Bag ($20) to your travel buddy. It's great for a weekend getaway, or they can pair with a carry-on for added packing space. Its soft nylon material makes it easily adjustable, and this is also made to be folded and packed. A great travel hack: your friend can take this folded in their suitcase on the way there and fill up with things they buy for some extra space on the way back. Forever 21 Clear Neon Clutch A useful gift for the friend with loses everything, this clear Forever 21 Neon Clutch ($7) is a great universal pouch. Having a transparent clutch makes it easy for going through airport security with liquids. It can also double as a large travel wallet to hold coins, cards, passport, and train tickets for a no-fuss search. ASOS Fine Frame Round Sunglasses With Flash Lens in Clear These ASOS Round Sunglasses ($16) are perfect for your friend heading on a sunny vacation. Most people already have sunglasses, but gift them this pair for new memories. All their holiday pictures and selfies will be filled with smiles in these fun sunglasses. Vapur Reflex Runway Collapsible Water Bottle This BPA-free Vapur Collapsible Water Bottle ($4) is a smart purchase. Instead of your friend having to buy water bottles every day, get them a reusable one. It's perfect for folding up and taking through airport security, and it also has a handy clip so they won't forget it. Lodis Leather Passport Wallet This cute Leather Passport Wallet ($20) will be a useful gift for an international traveler. A wallet for cards and cash is also made to fit a passport comfortably. Help your friend play it safe and encourage them to use this secure case. Anthropologie Cylindrical Cord Holder Give this Anthropologie Cylindrical Cord Holder ($16) to your technology-loving friend. Instead of finding tangled cords in their bag, they can keep them controlled. Next time they are on an airplane and need to access headphones, make the experience seamless. Pro traveler tip: they can also keep jewelry in here. eBags Small Packing Cubes 3pc Set Perfect for the overpacker in your life, these eBags Small Packing Cubes ($25) will help them stay more organized. They can split up shoes, underwear, and toiletries more successfully, and they can use these to separate clean from dirty clothes as they travel. These will also fit in a carry-on suitcase for a more organized packing experience. LeSportsac Simple Backpack For the sporty traveler, give this LeSportsac Backpack ($30). If they are planning a hiking trip or trekking through Europe this Summer, this a great low-key must have. It's big enough for a water bottle, snack, and a wallet but small enough to carry with ease. Its lightweight, foldable material makes this easy to pack when they're not using it. Travelon Self-Inflating Neck and Back Pillow Give this Travelon Self-Inflating Pillow ($10) to your friend who likes the extra support. Long plane rides can be rough on a body, so this can be used on both the neck or lower back. It's special because they can blow it up and inflate it. When they're not using it, they can deflate and pack it away in their bag without taking up too much room. Sockwell Goodhew Circulator Compression Socks These Sockwell Compression Socks ($25) are great for flying or even long walks. If you know someone who gets swollen feet when they fly or just has poor circulation, these socks can be life-changing. They can slip these on before their next excursion, and they will help reduce swelling and foot fatigue. They are machine washable and easy to use over and over again. Wildfox Couture Te Amo Eye Mask This supersoft Wildfox Eye Mask ($44) is great for the sleepy yet stylish traveler. Your friend can block out the sunlight and get some rest while using it. It's perfect for the airplane or just when someone needs a nap to get over that jet lag. They will say "te amo" for this glamorous gift. Sephora Wanderlust Travel Set Because everyone can always use a new travel set, give this Sephora Wanderlust Travel Set ($24). The see-through bag and TSA-approved liquid containers will help get anyone ready for their next trip. They can breeze through airport security knowing all their toiletries are packed and prepped. Its bright pink color and fun plane shapes will make anyone excited to get packing. Muji Cotton Slippers Ecru These Muji Cotton Slippers ($10) will ensure your travel-loving friend goes everywhere in comfort. They can easily take these in their carry-on for their next flight. They are great for hotel rooms or Airbnbs if they don't like walking barefoot. These Japanese slippers are thin and easy to flatten, which makes them easy for packing. Insten Universal All in One Worldwide Travel Power Plug Don't let your friend get stuck in an airport forced to purchase a superexpensive universal plug. Instead, give them this Insten Universal Worldwide Travel Plug ($12). It works in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. It also features USB ports for Android and iOS devices. 