17 Stylish Monogrammed Gifts For the Girl Who Has Everything

Fact: buying a gift for a fashion girl can be somewhat of a challenge. We tend to stay on top of trends, are pretty picky about what we wear, and already have a wardrobe full of items that suit our specific taste. But if there's one gift idea that works for almost anyone, it's something monogrammed. After all, who doesn't enjoy rocking their name or initials on a chic bag or a pair of socks? It's a personal touch that seems really thoughtful — even if it was only 10 seconds and a few extra bucks spent during checkout. Read on for some customizable options that you, your family, and your friends will enjoy receiving this holiday season.

— Additional reporting by Samantha Sutton