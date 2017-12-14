Monogrammed Personalized Holiday Gifts
17 Stylish Monogrammed Gifts For the Girl Who Has Everything
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
17 Stylish Monogrammed Gifts For the Girl Who Has Everything
Fact: buying a gift for a fashion girl can be somewhat of a challenge. We tend to stay on top of trends, are pretty picky about what we wear, and already have a wardrobe full of items that suit our specific taste. But if there's one gift idea that works for almost anyone, it's something monogrammed. After all, who doesn't enjoy rocking their name or initials on a chic bag or a pair of socks? It's a personal touch that seems really thoughtful — even if it was only 10 seconds and a few extra bucks spent during checkout. Read on for some customizable options that you, your family, and your friends will enjoy receiving this holiday season.
— Additional reporting by Samantha Sutton
Catbird - Alphabet 14-karat Gold Earring
$48
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Women's Italian Leather Classic Gloves, Jewel-Toned
$120 $76.99
from Mark & Graham
Diamond Letter Pendant Necklace - Yellow Gold
$1,800
from Ylang 23
Personalized Herringbone Jacquard Sleepshirt
$88
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Rae Feather Denim Leather Tote
$500
M'O Exclusive Monogrammable Ribbed Cashmere Socks
$60
Koio Capri Fiore Low Top M'Onogram Sneaker
$350
Names by Noush M'O Exclusive: Tiny Treasures Roman Double Initial Between Fingers Ring
$1,400
Etsy Monogram Ring * Custom Initials Ring * Modern Name Ring * Personalized Monogram * Bridal Gift * Brid
$36
from Etsy
0previous images
-13more images