 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
17 Stylish Monogrammed Gifts For the Girl Who Has Everything
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
17 Stylish Monogrammed Gifts For the Girl Who Has Everything

Fact: buying a gift for a fashion girl can be somewhat of a challenge. We tend to stay on top of trends, are pretty picky about what we wear, and already have a wardrobe full of items that suit our specific taste. But if there's one gift idea that works for almost anyone, it's something monogrammed. After all, who doesn't enjoy rocking their name or initials on a chic bag or a pair of socks? It's a personal touch that seems really thoughtful — even if it was only 10 seconds and a few extra bucks spent during checkout. Read on for some customizable options that you, your family, and your friends will enjoy receiving this holiday season.

— Additional reporting by Samantha Sutton

Related
Merry Christmas to Us! ASOS Just Released Tons of Fabulous Holiday Dresses
Image
NET-A-PORTER.COM Earrings
Catbird - Alphabet 14-karat Gold Earring
$48
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Earrings
Image
Mark & Graham Gloves
Women's Italian Leather Classic Gloves, Jewel-Toned
$120 $76.99
from Mark & Graham
Buy Now See more Mark & Graham Gloves
Image
Chloé
Alphabet Gold-plated Bag Charm
$160 $112
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Chloé Charms
Nike Air Max 1
Nike Air Max 1
$140
from store.nike.com
Buy Now
Image
J.Crew
Vintage pajama set
$95
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Pajamas
Jennifer Meyer
Diamond Letter Pendant Necklace - Yellow Gold
$1,800
from Ylang 23
Buy Now See more Jennifer Meyer Diamond Necklaces
Madewell
The Jean Jacket in Pinter Wash
$118
from Madewell
Buy Now See more Madewell Casual Jackets
Saks Fifth Avenue
Personalized Herringbone Jacquard Sleepshirt
$88
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Saks Fifth Avenue Intimates
MODA OPERANDI Duffels & Totes
Rae Feather Denim Leather Tote
$500
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Duffels & Totes
Hansel from Basel
M'O Exclusive Monogrammable Ribbed Cashmere Socks
$60
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Hansel from Basel Socks
MODA OPERANDI Sneakers
Koio Capri Fiore Low Top M'Onogram Sneaker
$350
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Sneakers
MODA OPERANDI Rings
Names by Noush M'O Exclusive: Tiny Treasures Roman Double Initial Between Fingers Ring
$1,400
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Rings
Image
BaubleBar
Acrylic Nameplate
$48
from BaubleBar
Buy Now See more BaubleBar Necklaces
Edie Parker Custom Jean Clutch
Edie Parker Custom Jean Clutch
$1,795
from edie-parker.com
Buy Now
The Daily Edited Passport Holder
The Daily Edited Black Mock Croc Passport Holder
$80
from thedailyedited.com
Buy Now
BaubleBar
Morse Code Cuff
$32
from BaubleBar
Buy Now See more BaubleBar Bracelets
Etsy Bridal Jewelry
Etsy Monogram Ring * Custom Initials Ring * Modern Name Ring * Personalized Monogram * Bridal Gift * Brid
$36
from Etsy
Buy Now See more Etsy Bridal Jewelry
Catbird Alphabet Gold Earring
Mark and Graham Gloves
Chloé Alphabet Bag Charm
Nike Air Max 1
J.Crew Monogrammed PJs
Jennifer Meyer Diamond Letter Pendant Necklace
Madewell The Jean Jacket
Saks Fifth Avenue Personalized Herringbone Sleepshirt
Rae Feather Denim Leather Tote
Hansel from Basel Monogrammable Cashmere Socks
Koio Capri Fiore M'Onogram Sneaker
Names by Noush Double Initial Ring
BaubleBar Acrylic Nameplate Necklace
Edie Parker Custom Jean Clutch
The Daily Edited Passport Holder
BaubleBar Morse Code Cuff
Etsy SilverHandwriting Monogram Ring
17 Stylish Monogrammed Gifts For the Girl Who Has Everything
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts For WomenFashion GiftsHoliday FashionGift GuideHolidayShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
NET-A-PORTER.COM
Catbird - Alphabet 14-karat Gold Earring
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$48
Mark & Graham
Women's Italian Leather Classic Gloves, Jewel-Toned
from Mark & Graham
$120$76.99
Chloé
Alphabet Gold-plated Bag Charm
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$160$112
Nike Air Max 1
from store.nike.com
$140
J.Crew
Vintage pajama set
from J.Crew
$95
Jennifer Meyer
Diamond Letter Pendant Necklace - Yellow Gold
from Ylang 23
$1,800
Madewell
The Jean Jacket in Pinter Wash
from Madewell
$118
Saks Fifth Avenue
Personalized Herringbone Jacquard Sleepshirt
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$88
MODA OPERANDI
Rae Feather Denim Leather Tote
from MODA OPERANDI
$500
Hansel from Basel
M'O Exclusive Monogrammable Ribbed Cashmere Socks
from MODA OPERANDI
$60
MODA OPERANDI
Koio Capri Fiore Low Top M'Onogram Sneaker
from MODA OPERANDI
$350
MODA OPERANDI
Names by Noush M'O Exclusive: Tiny Treasures Roman Double Initial Between Fingers Ring
from MODA OPERANDI
$1,400
BaubleBar
Acrylic Nameplate
from BaubleBar
$48
Edie Parker Custom Jean Clutch
from edie-parker.com
$1,795
The Daily Edited Black Mock Croc Passport Holder
from thedailyedited.com
$80
BaubleBar
Morse Code Cuff
from BaubleBar
$32
Etsy
Etsy Monogram Ring * Custom Initials Ring * Modern Name Ring * Personalized Monogram * Bridal Gift * Brid
from Etsy
$36
Shop More
MODA OPERANDI Rings SHOP MORE
MODA OPERANDI
Yeprem Double Open Wrap Diamond Ring
from MODA OPERANDI
$5,400
MODA OPERANDI
Yeprem Mystical Garden Ring
from MODA OPERANDI
$7,500
MODA OPERANDI
Names by Noush M'O Exclusive: Treasure Disk Roman Initial Ring With Onyx Gemstone
from MODA OPERANDI
$1,950
MODA OPERANDI
Bayco 18K Black Gold Emerald and Diamond Ring
from MODA OPERANDI
$260,000
MODA OPERANDI
Yeprem Round and Marquise Double Ring
from MODA OPERANDI
$7,000
Hansel from Basel Socks SHOP MORE
Hansel from Basel
Fences Crew Sock
from shoptiques.com
$44$37
Athleta
Varsity Cable Stripe Crew Socks by Hansel from Basel, Inc.®
from Athleta
$24$7.99
Hansel from Basel
Ruffled Butterfly Crew Socks
from Anthropologie
$14
Hansel from Basel
Jaguar Crew Socks
from Anthropologie
$14
Hansel from Basel
Ruffled Pansy Crew Socks
from Anthropologie
$14
NET-A-PORTER Earrings SHOP MORE
Melissa Joy Manning
14-karat Gold Herkimer Diamond Earrings
from NET-A-PORTER
$290
NET-A-PORTER
Catbird - Alphabet 14-karat Gold Earring
from NET-A-PORTER
$48
Ippolita
Classico 18-karat Gold Hoop Earrings
from NET-A-PORTER
$1,295
Ippolita
Classico Hammered 18-karat Gold Hoop Earrings
from NET-A-PORTER
$2,995
Melissa Joy Manning
14-karat Gold Spinel Earrings
from NET-A-PORTER
$365
J.Crew Pajamas AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
25 Reasons Nordstrom Is the Easiest Place to Shop For Everyone on Your List This Year
by Krista Jones
Gift Guide
26 Sweet, Surprising, Sexy Gifts For Your Single BFF
by Brittney Stephens
Insomnia
25 Gifts For Insomniacs That Will Make Them Excited to Sleep
by Maggie Panos
Gift Guide
POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide: 150+ Last-Minute Presents For Everyone on Your List
by Brittney Stephens
BaubleBar Necklaces AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Tweens and Teens
The Best Gifts For Tweens
by Eleanor Sheehan
Holiday Living
78 Gifts For Women That Won't Break the Bank
by Tara Block
Women
Everything You Need to Be AHS's Mysterious Winter Anderson For Halloween
by Kelsey Garcia
Halloween
This Is What You Need to Create the Easiest Frida Kahlo DIY Halloween Costume
by Alessandra Foresto
Madewell Casual Jackets AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
fashionablyjess
annekemcconnell
thefamilyof3
dombagnoche
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds