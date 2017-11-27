10 Tips That Will Make Your Cross-Country Road Trip Unforgettable

The great American road trip is a rite of passage. With thousands of miles of highway, changing landscapes, and more roadside photo-worthy spots than one can count, the United States is stunning.

Its scale and diversity aren't quite fathomable until you're soaking it up, driving through with the car windows rolled down. A good old-fashioned coast-to-coast adventure is something that everyone should do at least once in their life. Following two cross-country trips from New York to California, I've gained some insight on how to get the most out of the classic experience, so you'll want to keep reading, whether your car is packed and ready to go or you've been dreaming of hitting the road for as long as you can remember.