Road Trip Playlist

The Ultimate Road Trip Playlist

Real talk: road trips are the best kind of trip. Not only do you save money on expensive plane tickets, but you're also able to enjoy gorgeous countryside scenery and bond with your best friends. To really kick your travels into high gear, put on this playlist that's perfect for the car. Sit back, relax, and turn it up!

  1. "Send Me on My Way," Rusted Root
  2. "One For the Road," Arctic Monkeys
  3. "Rome," Phoenix
  4. "Adventure of a Lifetime," Coldplay
  5. "The Long Way Around," Dixie Chicks
  6. "Vacation," Thomas Rhett
  7. "Fly Away," Lenny Kravitz
  8. "Magic Carpet Ride," Steppenwolf
  9. "Life Is a Highway," Rascal Flatts
  10. "The World at Large," Modest Mouse
  11. "Pink Cadillac," Bruce Springsteen
  12. "On the Road," Angus Stone and Julia Stone
  13. "Blowin' in the Wind," Stevie Wonder
  14. "Drive," Halsey
  15. "Mud on the Tires," Brad Paisley
  16. "Road Trippin'," Red Hot Chili Peppers
  17. "Sail," AWOLNATION
  18. "A Thousand Miles," Vanessa Carlton
  19. "Leavin'," Jesse McCartney
  20. "Drive," Incubus
  21. "Cruise," Florida Georgia Line
  22. "Parachute," Otto Knows
  23. "Run [I'm a Natural Disaster]," Gnarls Barkley
  24. "Mountain Sound," Of Monsters and Men
  25. "Time Is Running Out," Muse
  26. "Highway to Hell," AC/DC
  27. "Goodbye Town," Lady Antebellum
  28. "Fly," Sleeping With Sirens
  29. "Gasoline," Rob Thomas
  30. "Let's Leave," Ida Maria
  31. "Come With Me Now," KONGOS
  32. "Freedom," Pharrell Williams
  33. "Ain't No Rest For the Wicked," Cage the Elephant
  34. "Fast Car," Tracy Chapman
  35. "Runnin," Adam Lambert
  36. "Day Tripper," The Beatles
  37. "Cadillac, Cadillac," Train
  38. "Behind the Wheel," Depeche Mode
  39. "Island in the Sun," Weezer
  40. "Rocky Mountain High," John Denver
  41. "Little Red Wagon," Miranda Lambert
  42. "Australia," The Shins
  43. "Runaway Baby," Bruno Mars
  44. "Vacation," The Go-Go's
  45. "One Headlight," The Wallflowers

Remember, you will need to download the free Spotify software or app to listen to our playlists.

