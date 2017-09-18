 Skip Nav
5 Tips For Maximizing Your Cruise Experience

We have all heard the bright and sunny tales of Caribbean cruises. Some of us have likely swiped through an Instagram or two of our family and friends cruising through Alaska or maybe the Mediterranean. There are river cruises, repositioning cruises, those for adventurers, families, and the ones who prefer luxury. It seems that cruising triggers a different feeling in everyone. For some it comes with the idea that it's merely a manufactured way to travel or cushy package holiday reserved for grandparents in retirement. For others it's a cost-effective way to visit a few cities without having to conquer the logistics of flights. Whichever way you spin it, cruising does have its own unique formula. What makes it exceptional (or not) lies in the groundwork. Whether you're a cruise skeptic, planning for the first time, or preparing for your 10th voyage — there are ways to maximize the experience.

Pack everything you need for the first day in your carry-on.
Catch the sunrise.
Prepare for port prior to getting on the ship.
Consider opting to explore without a tour guide.
Don't miss pulling out of port.
Travel TipsCruiseTravel
