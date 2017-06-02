Shine Bright Like a Diamond: Easy DIY Jewelry Cleaner

When your favorite bling just doesn't have the same sparkle, instead of purchasing expensive cleaning solutions or bucking out for a professional scrubbing, try this easy DIY jewelry cleaner. Using ingredients you already have in your pantry, this concoction costs pennies to make and doesn't use any harsh chemicals — just the power of science. And you can give your old toothbrush a new life by gently scrubbing jewels postsoak. Before you know it, your special gems will be dazzling.



What You'll Need:

Small bowl

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon baking soda

1 teaspoon dish detergent

1 cup hot water

Aluminum foil

Paper towel

Old toothbrush

Directions:

Gather what you need for making the jewelry cleaner. You can use your favorite dish detergent — or make your own — to add a serious grease-busting aspect to this concoction. The salt, baking soda, and aluminum foil create a chemical exchange called an ion transfer, which naturally cleans metals.

Line the bowl with a square of aluminum foil, and then top with the salt, baking soda, and dish detergent. Now add the hot water and watch as the liquid fizzes. Drop in your jewelry and let sit in the cleaner for 10 minutes.

Remove your jewelry and use the toothbrush to gently scrub around any prongs, groves in the jewelry, or gemstones. We tested this cleaner on gold, silver, sterling, diamonds, and other gems with glittering results. Rinse after cleaning, and pat dry.

You'll love how your jewelry sparkles after the quick cleaning, which is safe to do over and over.