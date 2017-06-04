 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
A Theme Park Enthusiast Crammed Your Entire Summer Into 1 Day
Travel
If You Want to Escape Vegas, Paddle Your Way to This Nearby Emerald Cave
Travel
13 Restaurants Around the World That Define Dinner With a View
Walt Disney World
Will Disney Change Its Other Tower of Terror? The Answer Is Complicated
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 28  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
A Theme Park Enthusiast Crammed Your Entire Summer Into 1 Day

For most, a trip to Disneyland is a fun weekend getaway. For me, it's practically my office. As a theme park journalist, I regularly tour land expansions, try inventive park cuisine, and experience new thrill rides before they're open to the public. I love what I do, and it's a joy, but you can imagine my surprise when Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and Universal Orlando Resort all unveiled their big Memorial Day Weekend openings on the exact same day.

What is a ride-obsessed reporter to do when she has to be three places at once? Crisscross the country in the span of 24 hours, of course, flying between Florida and California to see, experience, and eat everything on both coasts that's coming your way at Disney and Universal this Summer.

I walked through Pandora — The World of Avatar, a newly themed land that pays homage to James Cameron's blockbuster film, at night; awoke to witness the grand opening of Volcano Bay water theme park at Universal Orlando Resort; and hopped a plane to Anaheim to ride Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: Breakout! at Disney's California Adventure.

It was crazy and exciting and obviously tiring, but hey, it's not often you get to fly a banshee, stand at the foot of a volcano, and wave hello to Groot in a span of 24 hours.

Thankfully, everything is now officially open, so you can take your time experiencing these parks IRL. (Phew!) But until you make it there, here's what experiencing a Summer's worth of thrills in a single day was really like.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Pandora: The World Of AvatarGuardians Of The GalaxyWalt Disney WorldDisneylandMarvelSummerDisneyAvatarUniversal StudiosTravel
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
POPSUGAR Voices
5 Steps to Tackling Debt Like a Boss
by Alyssa Fischer
Harry Potter World Hollywood Secrets
Harry Potter
33 Secrets to Discover at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter Hollywood
by Hilary White
American Horror Story Haunted House at Universal Orlando
Halloween
This Is the Scariest Haunted House of All Time
by Quinn Keaney
How to Make a Mason Jar Salad
Cooking Basics
How to Pack a Perfect Mason Jar Salad
by Nicole Perry
Which Butterbeer Is Best in Orlando?
Food Reviews
Ranking the Best Butterbeer at Harry Potter World Orlando
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds