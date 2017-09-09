17 Funny (and Punny!) Halloween Costume Ideas For Your Friend Group

If you're a Halloween-loving lady, you may fall into one of two camps when it comes to cooking up a costume. The first is the sexy-costume lady who can turn the most innocent costume into a seductive ensemble. Sexy SpongeBob SquarePants? Yep, she can do it faster than you can say Spongebob SquareBootyShorts.

The second type of Halloween gal belongs to Team Funny Costume. She doesn't care how ridiculous she looks, as long as it makes you laugh — and everything is funnier as a team effort. If you are firmly in the second group, then grab your squad of like-minded friends and try out one of these funny group costume ideas.