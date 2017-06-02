6 Things You Might Not Know About the Blue Lagoon, Iceland's Not-So-Natural Wonder

Many of us have the Blue Lagoon on our bucket list for its icy-blue steaming waters, but there's so much more the Iceland hot spot has to offer. Guests are promised a memorable and unique experience complete with food and drinks, spa services, and cool facilities. There's more to it than a hot soak, though that's definitely worth going for alone.

The Blue Lagoon is only 20 minutes from Keflavik International Airport (50 minutes from Reykjavik), so it's best to stop by first thing or before your flight back. You might even be surprised about the six things you learn ahead. See everything you need to know about making the most of your visit.