101 Costumes to DIY on the Cheap
5 Themes to Inspire Your Next Halloween Party

Nothing pulls a party together quite like a unifying theme. Under the broad umbrella of "Halloween," there are many routes you can take with your spirited soirées, and guests are always impressed when you commit wholeheartedly to an overarching idea. When the basic party supplies just won't do, here are five Halloween themes to make your next party spooktacular.

Halloween Elegance
A little black lace and some tree silhouettes help make for a graceful tabletop. These trees strike a delicate balance between being a little spooky while still remaining classy.
These blood-red cocktails placed near a simple skull help create an elegant atmosphere for a Halloween party. With a few vampire fangs placed around the house, this party definitely will not suck.
Witches
Simple and adorable, these witches' broomstick snacks will be a party favorite.
To really light up the party, try a tasteful neon sign. Your guests won't need a potion to fall in love with this fun and simple decor.
Skulls, Bats, and Spiders
Bats and plaid are a great way to spice up your decor. Place bats throughout the house in varying sizes and add some plaid to make your house Autumn-ready.
A golden DIY candle-holder skull is spooky but also brings an element of glam rock to the soirée.
Harry Potter
G-G-G-Ghosts!
Keep the theme going with adorable edible ghosts made out of meringue. Your guests will be so impressed as they munch on these eerily light desserts.
Besides being totally cute, these spirited piñatas will be the hit of the party. Fill them with candy or prizes and give your guests something fun to do throughout the night.
