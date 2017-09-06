Harry Potter's Butterbeer Made With Actual Butter and Beer

 Skip Nav
Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts

In the Harry Potter books, Butterbeer is described as a slightly alcoholic, "foaming mug" that tastes "a little bit like less-sickly butterscotch." While there are lots of Butterbeer renditions out there — mostly consisting of heavy cream, spices, and butterscotch soda — I wanted to make one containing actual butterscotch and beer. I wanted it to have natural buttery flavor and a rich, hefty body. After all, it's Winter and we need something other than sugary soda water to keep warm!

Source: Warner Bros.

In the movies, the Butterbeer looks slightly orange with a slight foamy cap. Served in a clear, glass mug, it looks inviting whether cold or warm.

Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts

For this Butterbeer recipe, I chose a pumpkin ale. Ale itself is thick, foamy, and full of sweet, malty flavors, while the pumpkin offers the beautiful orange hue and hint of Fall spices. Combine that with homemade butterscotch sauce, and you've transformed an ordinary Muggle drink into a magical "wizarding beverage." Now, if only we could make merry inside Three Broomsticks . . .

Notes

The recipe only makes enough for one, but it can easily be made in large batches and served at Halloween parties. I recommend serving the hot version in a slow cooker so it stays warm.

Ingredients

  1. 12 ounces pumpkin ale, like Uinta
  2. 3 to 4 tablespoons butterscotch sauce, preferably homemade

Directions

  1. To make hot Butterbeer: In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine beer and 3 to 4 tablespoons butterscotch sauce. Whisk occasionally, and cook until beer just begins to boil. Taste, and adjust with more butterscotch if necessary. Transfer to a mug.
  2. To make cold Butterbeer: Pour cold beer into a blender. As blender is running, carefully pour butterscotch in a steady stream. Blend until just combined. Avoid overblending (which can flatten the beer). Taste, and blend with more butterscotch if necessary. Transfer to a mug.

Information

Category
Drinks, Hot Drinks
Yield
1 large mug

OlamB OlamB 6 years
I like my butterbeer with a little more kick. Here is my reciepe. 1 shot honey whiskey or vodka (I like Kettle One or JD) 1/2 shot butterscotch snaps 1 cup cream soda or more depending on how stronge you like your drinks. Enjoy!
jspeed jspeed 9 years
I've had the cold alcoholic version with ginger ale instead of cream soda - I'm addicted now!
xhan xhan 10 years
aaa I'm so sad - you inspired me to make Philosopher Stone cookies! http://www.eruanna.net/philosopher-stone-cookies-and-my-new-project/
JessBear JessBear 10 years
Amazing idea!! I tried the hot version, and it was goooood. Although if I made it again, I'd probably leave out most or all of the butter...it was a bit too much, I didn't like drinking butter.
mkathryn24 mkathryn24 10 years
I am going to see Harry Potter on Monday and perhaps go to the Midnight Magic party on Friday at my local Borders. Perhaps I shall whip up some of this and enjoy!
azbezzy azbezzy 10 years
my friend steph and i brought bottles of butterbeer to the midnight showing, and they were delicious! the people around us wanted to know where we got it, and when we told them we made it, they were all wicked jealous. it was fun times. lol
SophiaKatya SophiaKatya 10 years
oh my god! this is amazing!!! whoever made this up is seriously the coolest person ever! i'm so going to make this the night book 7 comes out!!! :)
HellooQueen HellooQueen 10 years
yay for harry potter
scissorz scissorz 10 years
thanks man!
Food Food 10 years
haze1nut - werther's originals are a type of candy that is like a hard caramel, you can learn more about them here. scissorz - in my butterbeer research i did read a recipe that was your favorite pale ales combined with butterscotch schnapps. Also, you could try adding some whisky or bourbon to the first recipe and see how it turns out!
jamiegirl jamiegirl 10 years
I'd like a taste but to lazy to make it myself.
catstarr catstarr 10 years
Oh man, I want some butterbeer. my friends and i tried to make firewhiskey. you know, by lighting whiskey on fire! it was fun. :)
ALSW ALSW 10 years
Delicious! I always wondered what this would taste like and now I can find out!
scissorz scissorz 10 years
i like the sounds of these and all....but i was hoping for another boozy one. ya know...cause it is! if someone could come up with a more potent version i would be sooooo stoked. but i like the idea of drinkin the hot one while reading (dont wanna be buzzin when reading!)
MissAntipodea MissAntipodea 10 years
That hot butterbeer sounds delicious! Yum!
amberrosexo amberrosexo 10 years
yummy ^_^
coracorababy coracorababy 10 years
Hmmm...Beef, sounds good! =)
haze1nut haze1nut 10 years
so freaking awesome! but what's Werther's Originals??
