Harry Potter's Butterbeer Made With Actual Butter and Beer

In the Harry Potter books, Butterbeer is described as a slightly alcoholic, "foaming mug" that tastes "a little bit like less-sickly butterscotch." While there are lots of Butterbeer renditions out there — mostly consisting of heavy cream, spices, and butterscotch soda — I wanted to make one containing actual butterscotch and beer. I wanted it to have natural buttery flavor and a rich, hefty body. After all, it's Winter and we need something other than sugary soda water to keep warm!



In the movies, the Butterbeer looks slightly orange with a slight foamy cap. Served in a clear, glass mug, it looks inviting whether cold or warm.

For this Butterbeer recipe, I chose a pumpkin ale. Ale itself is thick, foamy, and full of sweet, malty flavors, while the pumpkin offers the beautiful orange hue and hint of Fall spices. Combine that with homemade butterscotch sauce, and you've transformed an ordinary Muggle drink into a magical "wizarding beverage." Now, if only we could make merry inside Three Broomsticks . . .